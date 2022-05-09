A married man has showered encomiums on his wife for the gift of big generator she surprised him with

Accoridng ot the man, his business had been facing power issues for some months as his generator was faulty

While showing off the gen and his family, he urged fellow married folks to learn to empower their spouses

A Nigerian man identified as Evangelist John Praise has advised his fellow men to learn to empower their spouses as they could be their saviours in time of need.

Evangelist John gave this advice in Facebook group Rant HQ Extention as he showed off the big generator his wife surprised him with.

He was gifted a big generator by his wife. Photo Credit: Evangelist John Praise

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos of his family, he described his spouse as his treasure, heartbeat and the angel God sent to him.

John's wife came to his aid

According to John, for months he had been battling power issues in his business which was made worse with his faulty generator.

He marvelled that he was not in the know that his wife had something good up her sleeves.

John said he had thought all hope was lost until his wife came to the rescue.

His post read in part:

"My name is John praise for months now I have been battling with power issues with my Generator disappointing me in my business, when I thought all hope was lost,The Angel God sent to me was planning something behind my back.

"I cannot express how proud I am having you my treasure, my heartbeat, my choice my world best.

"She surprised me with a brand new Generator.

"Pls we should learn how to establish our spouses they will always save us in time of need."

Social media reactions

Charity Ndubuisi-Ohaonu said:

"Most men here will only see the part where he wrote that his wife got him a generator but they'll carefully omit the part where he wrote "establish your spouse". Dear men, if you don't establish your spouse or support her already existing business, career or dream, no LELE for you in time of need.

"Congratulations oga, your spouse gave you out of the love and support you've given to her. Na man you be!!!"

Jemima Kabiru Kana said:

"Congratulations, thank God you appreciate your spouse unlike others that see a help from their spouse as competition."

Felix Paul Sax II said:

"This is great. While some women stingy naturally, if you like spend heaven and earth on her. Her 1naira nor dey drop..."

Okolie Ifeoma said:

"Congratulations and God bless you for appreciating her here on media,some of my gender no sabi pass urgent 2k.....I hope they are reading this post so as to motivate them."

Source: Legit.ng