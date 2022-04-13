Nigerians on social media have reacted to a trending video in which a pastor was seen spitting water from his mouth on the head of members of his church.

The video which was shared on Facebook by celebrity journalist, Adeola Fayehun, has seen many Nigerians condemning the religious situation in the country.

A pastor seen spitting water from his mouth on the head of members of his church. Photo: Adeola Fayehun

Source: UGC

Here are reactions from Nigerians over the video:

Isaac Promise

"I know how we got there, it's the direct result of the constant sermons that have been given on the sacredness that comes with being a MOG, that he does not owe the congregation any explanation for anything he does neither do they have the right to question him. It's something similar to papal infallibility; the notion that saints are made to believe that their MOG can't be wrong, so they perceive anything he says as being instruction from God. Even when it's bereft of sound biblical doctrines, they still sheepishly obey."

Raffie Diab

"Am glad that you exposing these fraudsters using religion to scam vulnerable people in Africa and especially Nigeria. I hope people will get enlightened and wake up to see what these Pastors and fake imams really represent."

"I have always say that religion plays a huge part in why we are so poor and backwards in Africa. We spent so much time and resources in religion and not in education. China just showed us how you can uplift millions of people out of abject poverty through education. If we believe that religion and miracles is what will make us rich then let us keep dreaming."

Khalif Braide

"Due to lack of knowledge coupled with enhanced spiritual blindness they can't detect when the devil and his demons will gain entry into their lives. When the devil and his agents gain access, humans are bound to start acting abnormally and irrationally, because the devil and his agents are now in charge of their lives."

Akor Gerard Clement

"Like seriously! This is ridiculous. I think each preacher needs a certified Philosophy and Theology degrees from certified Institutions to operate. They really need sense and direction. My opinion shall. So sad!"

Bolanle Kosoko Fatona

"People should know they don't have to go any where to get miracles or answers to prayers, God answers everyone's prayer even those who does not even pray to him he helps them. People need to read their bible, be filled with the holy spirit to get direct knowledge from God."

Source: Legit.ng