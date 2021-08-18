Reactions as Lady Steps out in 43 Inches Long Braids, 4 Persons Held Her Hairs up as She Walked in Viral Video
- A lady sent social media into a mixed frenzy after she was captured rocking a 43 and a half inches long braids
- In the trending video, the lady who is a US singer was assisted by four persons who held up the braids as she walked
- Many people described her braids as record-breaking and a good fit on her just as many others gushed about her look on it
US singer Lizzo caused a huge stir on social media after she showcased her new look in a video.
In a post she shared on her verified Instagram page, the singer rocked a braided hair that is 43 and a half inches long as she stepped out.
By virtue of the length of the braids, the lady was assisted by about 4 persons who held up portions of the hair to prevent it from dragging on the ground.
She captioned the post:
"Big shout out to the 43 and a half foot braids i had in 'rumors' - literally the longest braids in the world @guinnessworldrecords !!!! Hair by @theshelbyswain."
One cannot help but wonder about the weight of the braids.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
@a.reey said:
"No wonder if it took you so long to release music. They had to finish this hairstyle."
@purple_foxy reacted:
''Love the hair and the make up but I feel the costume could have been much better."
@thebroomcloset wrote:
"@lizzobeeating I'm calling two broken records cause da*mn I don't think anyone has ever looked soo fine!!! Full on Record Breaking Goddess energy."
@thereallainey stated:
"If you want to wear you hair like that all the time you can literally pay me to carry them around for you. I don’t need much and am very quiet."
Lady causes stir with her knee-length braids
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had wowed social media users with her knee-length braids.
A check on the lady's page showed that she used to have a very low hair mass. Many people thronged to her comment section to praise the hair.
Tweeps said that with her long hair, she should entirely avoid taking public motorcycles as a means of transportation because her braids could easily get in between the wheels.
