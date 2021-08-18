A lady sent social media into a mixed frenzy after she was captured rocking a 43 and a half inches long braids

In the trending video, the lady who is a US singer was assisted by four persons who held up the braids as she walked

Many people described her braids as record-breaking and a good fit on her just as many others gushed about her look on it

US singer Lizzo caused a huge stir on social media after she showcased her new look in a video.

In a post she shared on her verified Instagram page, the singer rocked a braided hair that is 43 and a half inches long as she stepped out.

The braid had to be held up by 4 persons

By virtue of the length of the braids, the lady was assisted by about 4 persons who held up portions of the hair to prevent it from dragging on the ground.

She captioned the post:

"Big shout out to the 43 and a half foot braids i had in 'rumors' - literally the longest braids in the world @guinnessworldrecords !!!! Hair by @theshelbyswain."

One cannot help but wonder about the weight of the braids.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@a.reey said:

"No wonder if it took you so long to release music. They had to finish this hairstyle."

@purple_foxy reacted:

''Love the hair and the make up but I feel the costume could have been much better."

@thebroomcloset wrote:

"@lizzobeeating I'm calling two broken records cause da*mn I don't think anyone has ever looked soo fine!!! Full on Record Breaking Goddess energy."

@thereallainey stated:

"If you want to wear you hair like that all the time you can literally pay me to carry them around for you. I don’t need much and am very quiet."

Lady causes stir with her knee-length braids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had wowed social media users with her knee-length braids.

A check on the lady's page showed that she used to have a very low hair mass. Many people thronged to her comment section to praise the hair.

Tweeps said that with her long hair, she should entirely avoid taking public motorcycles as a means of transportation because her braids could easily get in between the wheels.

