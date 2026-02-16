African Leaders Renew Call for Strong Institutions at Murtala Muhammed Memorial

African Leaders Renew Call for Strong Institutions at Murtala Muhammed 50th Memorial International Lecture

African leaders, statesmen and thought leaders have renewed calls for the deliberate building of strong institutions and effective systems capable of driving prosperity and self-determination across the continent, declaring that Africa’s true “coming of age” lies in institutional strength, not rhetoric.



Source: UGC

L – R: Amb. Joe Keshi, National President, Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria; Mr. Ernest Koroma, Former President of Sierra Leone; Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Former President of Nigeria; Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Former Vice-President of Nigeria; Alh. Risqua Murtala-Muhammed, Son; Dr. Ajoke Murtala-Muhammed, Wife of late Former Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed; Mr. John Kufuor, Former President of Ghana; Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, Daughter and CEO, Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF); Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria and Chairman, MMF; Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Federal Government, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Mrs. Joyce Banda, Former President of Malawi; Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Emir of Kano and Dr. Dionisio Fonseca, Minister, Chief of Civil House, Republic of Angola at the Murtala Muhammed International Lecture and Leadership Conference held to mark the 50th Anniversary of late General Murtala Muhammed’s death recently in Abuja.

The call was made during the International Lecture and Leadership Conference held at the ECOWAS Secretariat, Asokoro, Abuja, to commemorate 50 years of the assassination of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed. The event was organised by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) under the theme: “Has Africa Come of Age?”

Delivering her welcome address, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, daughter of the late Head of State and Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), said Africa must now shift focus from political liberation to institutional development.

“The Murtala Muhammed generation fought for political independence; our generation must fight for institutional strength,” she said.

“If Africa demands prosperity on the global stage, we must deliver prosperity at home. If we believe Africa has come of age, then we must build institutions and systems that work for the people and address the leadership challenges confronting our continent.”

In his opening address, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, described General Muhammed’s greatest legacy as the institutions and structures he established—systems that endured beyond his lifetime.

“Murtala Muhammed created institutions that lived after him, something few leaders in our history were able to achieve,” Obasanjo said, noting that the 1975 era marked a watershed moment in Nigeria’s history following the civil war.

“We were deeply conscious of keeping the country together. As Africans, we must show the world what we stand for and how we manage our differences.”

Obasanjo also commended the Muhammed family for preserving the late General’s legacy over the past 25 years through the Foundation, adding that African leaders must “put our house in order” as the most meaningful contribution to the continent’s future.

Delivering the plenary keynote address, former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo said General Muhammed’s declaration that “Africa has come of age” was a call to self-awareness, responsibility and courageous leadership.

“Coming of age is a process. It is the capacity to handle our own affairs and the determination to confront our challenges,” Osinbajo said.

“The fortunes of Africa are in our hands. We must mobilise growth, build development that powers prosperity, and harness the continent’s enormous potential to compete globally.”



Source: UGC

L – R: Dr. Jose Bamoquina Zau, Ambassador of Angola to Nigeria; Dr. Dionisio Fonseca, Minister, Chief of Civil House, Republic of Angola; Alh. Risqua Murtala-Muhammed, Son of late former Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria and Chairman, Murtala Muhammed Foundation; and Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, Daughter, and CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, at the Murtala Muhammed International Lecture and Leadership Conference held to mark the 50th Anniversary of late General Murtala Muhammed’s death recently in Abuja.

Also speaking, former President Goodluck Jonathan said General Muhammed’s life remains a powerful reminder that leadership is defined not by style of governance, but by impact on the people.

“His legacy tells our youths that they can aspire to the highest offices and commit themselves to leadership and service,” Jonathan said, while questioning why many African leaders spend significant portions of their lives abroad despite the continent’s vast resources.

Former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor called for unity and maturity in addressing Africa’s challenges, warning of the risk of renewed fragmentation.

“Africa is ageing into civilisation, and there is a need for us to come together,” Kufuor said. “What we enjoy today is built on the sacrifices of leaders like Murtala Muhammed. Our struggle must now be pursued with confidence and maturity.”

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng