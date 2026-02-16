Wema Bank has opened applications for its 2026 Bankers-in-Training (Sales) Program

The program offers young Nigerians an opportunity to start a career in banking

Selected graduates will undergo structured classroom training, field immersion, and deployment

Wema Bank has announced the launch of its 2026 Bankers-in-Training (Sales) Program, inviting young, ambitious graduates to apply for opportunities across its key regional divisions.

The bank emphasised its commitment to employee development through structured training, hands-on experience, and career progression opportunities.

The role positions participants for long-term success within the Wema Bank Group.

The bank’s statement reads:

"At Wema Bank, we don’t just offer jobs; we build careers, nurture talent, and develop the next generation of banking leaders. Our Bankers-in-Training (Sales) Program is your gateway to that journey. It’s a world-class learning experience designed to equip you with the skills, exposure, and mindset required to thrive in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

"Your journey begins with immersive classroom training at key regional hubs, including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, where high-caliber graduates are challenged, inspired, and prepared to make an impact from day one."

The Programmes Available

Wema Bank stated that the 2026 Bankers-in-Training (Sales) Program offers a structured career path with three phases:

Phase 1: Classroom Training (Foundational) – Covers banking operations, financial products, and credit analysis.

Phase 2: Shadowing & Field Immersion – Graduates gain practical experience under the guidance of mentors.

Phase 3: Full Deployment – Transition into a Relationship Manager role with responsibilities in sales, customer acquisition, and portfolio management.

General Requirements Include:

Must reside in or be eligible to work in Nigeria.

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Must hold a Second-Class Upper (2:1) degree or equivalent in business or social sciences from an accredited university.

Must not be older than 26 years at the time of application.

Strong interest in sales, client management, and financial solutions.

Applicants may have 0–2 years of relevant experience in sales or relationship management.

Why Join Wema Bank?

According to the bank, the program is not just a job opportunity but a platform for personal and professional growth. The statement read:

"At Wema Bank, we believe that success thrives where passion meets purpose. We provide competitive compensation, structured training, mentorship, and exposure to real-world banking operations, ensuring our trainees grow into the leaders of tomorrow."

Wema Bank: How to Apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Wema Bank careers portal to review the full requirements and submit their applications for the program.

The bank advised that only one application per candidate will be considered.

Application Deadline: Friday, February 20, 2026

To apply use this link.

