A video showing a kid crying as he begged his deceased father not to die has stirred emotional reactions online

In the clip, the kid cried hard as he stretched his hands to touch his father's framed photo on the wall

Many Nigerians who had once been in his situation commiserated with him and said he is in a difficult phase

Losing a dear one could be emotionally distabilising. If life were fair, no one should ever have to go through that, let alone a kid.

A viral video shared by @instablog9ja has shown the moment a young boy faced his deceased father's picture on the wall and mourned.

The kid begged his father not to die in an emotional video. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Painful experience

With a teary voice, the kid begged his father not to die. He kept repeating his words as he touched the framed photo. It was a painful thing to see.

Nigerians who reacted to the video got emotional as they hoped the kid gets all the succour he needs to bear the loss.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

djjamzy_ said:

"Don't worry boy you'll be great in life. Big blessing comes with dissappointment and dad will be proud of you."

mama_bayelsa said:

"God please don’t let us loose ours early, make them no loose us too ah, God abeg."

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"This breaks my heart, no child deserves to lose his or parent at a young age .. may God protect him as a father would n provide for his mother too."

realmarilynjames said:

"This is so sad, the little boy is even begging him not to die."

wendy_adamma said:

"This is so emotional. I can relate. I miss my dad too."

