A young Nigerian man has openly backed DR Congo to play in the 2026 World Cup instead of Nigeria

The individual shared his reasons in a viral post ahead of FIFA’s decision regarding the petition filed by Nigeria

The man also explained what he will do if DR Congo is disqualified from playing in the World Cup or if Nigeria is given the ticket

A Nigerian man has shown support for DR Congo to play in the 2026 World Cup and shared what he will do if the Democratic Republic of Congo is disqualified or the ticket is given to Nigeria.

He made the statement in a post on his social media page ahead of the decision by FIFA.

Nigerian supports DR Congo

Legit.ng had published an article detailing that FIFA had fixed a date to decide on the petition filed against DR Congo by Nigeria over the World Cup playoffs.

While several individuals have called for the disqualification of DR Congo and the qualification of Nigeria to play in the World Cup, a Nigerian man has openly expressed support for DR Congo to play in the tournament.

The individual, @MiTechComm25, explained that despite being Nigerian, DR Congo deserves to play in the World Cup.

He also explained what he would do if Nigeria is given the ticket and DR Congo is disqualified. He said he would call out Nigeria.

His statement:

"I'm a Nigerian but trust me, DR Congo deserve to play in the World Cup."

"If FIFA disqualifies DR Congo, I will join others in calling them out."

He went on to issue advice to the Super Eagles team, stating what needs to be done next time to avoid situations like this.

He continued:

"Nigeria should learn to take games seriously from the beginning and not when it becomes crucial and tight. We should forget about qualifying for the World Cup and start preparing for the next qualifiers."

Reactions as FIFA set to decide

@Ghostmode_111 added:

"I’ll be so ashamed as a Nigerian , Why should a qualify when we don’t deserve it?. But make FIFA just whip am come like that, I go still chop the qualification."

@Banjy47 stressed:

"Mixed feelings. I hate the back door label, but football is governed by laws, not just vibes. If DR Congo bypassed the rules, FIFA has to act. We will take the lifeline and prove we belong on the pitch in the intercontinental playoffs."

@_harziiz wrote:

"Nothing than to celebrate the deserving victory and rooting for our star boys to enjoy themselves in Mexico and made us all proud."

@Steveupdate shared:

"I don't think that would be fair to the Congolese. We should have qualified by winning our games, not by depending on FIFA to help us. At least, that's the most honorable thing to do. Being an "African Giant" should not be by mouth alone."

@OluwatosinPaul7 added:

"I honestly pray the verdict didn’t go in our favour. Why not bring this case up before the match against them ? This is misuse and abuse of power. It’s proper cheating that will forever put a dent on Nigerian national team. I will be so surprised if the super eagles players are in support of this. Totally nonsense."

@Aiamnitrogen said:

"I'll just ask FIFA to give Iwobi the Balloon D'or because not even Argentina, Spain, Germany, England or even Portugal can stop the Super Eagles from winning the World Cup, I trust in Iwobi on the pitch and Tinubu from behind the scenes to buy the World Cup for us."

Read the post below:

