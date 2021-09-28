Popular Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has shared a funny church flier about God giving Obi Cubana's type of wealth to its members

Freeze expressed shock as he asked if the billionaire businessman opened a business in guise of a church

The media personality is famous for his constant preaching against some of the ways of churches in Nigeria

There is a general knowledge that people like to associate with wealth and success, reason people name their kids after wealthy people.

A church in Abia state has however taken things up a notch with the theme for its three day crusade.

Church to hold crusade for Obi Cubana's wealth Photo credit: @obi_cubana/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality known for bashing Nigerian churches and their founders, Daddy Freeze shared the flier of the Abia church.

The church has a funny nickname, and billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana's degree of wealth is their focus for three days.

The theme reads:

"Oh Lord, Cubana me and make me sit at home."

The expectations of the crusade include topics like nobody go sleep with your wife, no 2face husband, no Kpokpogri go Tonto your Dike amongst others.

Freeze captioned the post with:

"@obi_cubana don open church??? This business pay pass club and real estate o."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Obi Cubana amongst other Nigerians expressed initial shock then laughed at the situation.

obi_cubana:

"Omo!"

ugezujugezu:

"The joke is getting so uncoordinated."

freddieleonard:

"Ok. I just had to Laugh."

elitebusiness_hub:

"I think this is a comedy show."

helpcomment1:

"Money is their end game."

emiobans:

"This advert sounds more like Nollywood movie than a serious church."

carameljay:

"Naaaah this ain’t it! Everything about this “church “ is a joke! This can’t be real."

Obi Cubana spots local bar with his name

Obi Cubana has a group of businesses under the name Cubana and they are the envy of many especially after he showed the stuff he was made of at his mother's burial.

The businessman spotted a local bar named after him. The bar was constructed with planks and painted blue with a black tampoline used to cover the door.

Taking to his Instagram page, Obi used some funny emojis while noting that the bar is fully booked.

Source: Legit