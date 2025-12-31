A young Nigerian lady grabbed attention on the internet as she revealed how much she paid in tax in the UK

She made the statement as the Nigerian government prepared to begin enforcement of the new tax system

The amount the young individual earned and the massive tax she paid is now trending on social media

As the Nigerian government officially begins implementing a new tax system on January 1, 2026, a Nigerian lady in the UK has shared evidence of her annual earnings in the UK and the significant amount deducted as tax by the UK government.

She made the post amid online discussions about the new tax system.

Lady shows tax paid in UK

Weeks earlier, the Nigerian government announced plans to introduce a new tax system, with some individuals exempted from paying tax.

The announcement generated reactions online, with people sharing their opinions. Amid this, a lady in the UK, @RealQueenBee__, shared evidence showing her annual earnings in the UK and how much was deducted as tax.

She also explained how the UK government accounted for the use of the collected money.

She wrote:

"LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. This was the Tax I paid in the UK in 2022-2023, same for other years, with a breakdown of how it was spent. Same with my U.S Tax."

She shared her view on the Nigerian tax system, stressing that like the UK, there must be transparency and accountability regarding the use of money collected as taxes.

She continued:

"There must be transparency and accountability. Can Tinubu provide this level of details?"

The post she shared revealed that she earned a total of $120,508, which is approximately N174.1 million in Nigerian currency.

Another screenshot she shared showed the total amount she paid in tax that year: $46,339, which is around N66.9 million.

Reactions as lady shares tax figure

@PatrickAnyiam stated:

"Nice one @Requirement__ . On a lighter note, I want to reframe the question, "Can Tinubu FORGE this level of details?" Yes, he can FORGE it, but he can't PROVIDE it."

@ViktorOsasu noted:

"Not financial advice, but looks like low/no pension contributions that year (hence higher tax/NI).

"Well done for the transparency."

@FranciscoBrainy noted:

"Accountability and transparency is where we have issues with the Nigerian government."

@Merc900 stated:

"Someone that’s not transparent about his life wan d transparent with Una money ? lol Una d funny u d use bag man play b that."

@phimiheon shared:

"It's so easy to compare us to UK. But forget that UK of today is a result of progress that didn't start in a year or decade but long ago. Do you know that Nigerians abroad are the ones who evade tax more and yet they want 1st class treatment."

@obamalik noted:

"The Personal Income Tax you pay goes to the State government of your state of residence in Nigeria. I'm all for accountability, but you guys should know who to ask. Meanwhile, this Tax reform reduces the total taxes by those earning below ₦50m annually."

@KaeAnonymous_ said:

"Even if the Nigerian government accounts for how the taxes they collect will be spent, the probability of them using the money for those things is lesser than 1. In my opinion, it will be business as usual for them, with how they handle the tax spending and collection."

