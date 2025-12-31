The PDP has been tackled over its allegation that the ruling APC was trying to turn Nigeria into a one-party state ahead of the 2027 general election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been knocked over its allegation that President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, following the mass defection from the opposition to their fold.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the position while speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, recalling when the PDP was proud to say that it was going to rule Nigeria for 60 years, without taking cognisance of the growing opposition planning to take over from it.

APC is trying to become the dominant party

Yusuf, in his opinion, maintained that he did not see the APC and President Tinubu trying to be the only party in Nigeria, but were trying to remain the only dominant party in the country. His statement reads:

"This is an interesting take because this is the same party that, at one point, was the biggest political party in Africa, and at the height of the PDP's dominance in Nigeria, one of its members, Ogbonnaya, declared that the PDP would rule Nigeria for 60 years.

"That reflects not only the dominance of the PDP but how little foresight the party had, because while it was growing and had ruled Nigeria for 16 years and even predicted to dominate the politics of the country for 60 years, what it forgot was that an opposition was growing and working assiduously to topple its governance, which ultimately happened in 2015.

"Now, we have an APC, that is where the PDP used to be, dominating the national assembly, the presidency and every other day, someone is defecting on the floor or moving the entire machinery of a state politics from whatever party to the APC and this does not neglect the work being done by the small parties coalition, who called themselves the ADC, the Labour Party somewhere on the fringe and of course, the PDP, even though it has not had a good outing in recent elections."

Why APC may suffer PDP's fate

He then projected that the APC may also suffer the same fate as the PDP should the ruling party fail to manage the influx of defection into its fold. He concluded:

"I do go back to the words of the president, earlier this year, in his address to the national assembly during his two years in office, when he told the PDP that you need to put your house in order, and I will not do that for you. While it is a good thing for him that the PDP is having internal issues, it is a win for the ruling party because come 2027, it is almost likely that the party will have won in all states and at the presidency, as we say jokingly, but I understand where the PDP is coming from with its accusation.

"Unfortunately, it is a moving train, and politicians enjoy the security of dominance, which, right now, the APC has promised. There is a mass defection to the APC. Would that be sustained? Time will tell. On the accusation of being a one-party state, I don't think the APC is willing to be the only party but wants to be the dominant party. Ultimately, the same political issues that make us have a divide, when the APC grows to that state, those same problems would start internally. So, it is left to see how the party will navigate in 2026, ahead of the general election in 2027. A one-party state? Definitely not, a dominant party? Absolutely yes."

