Kano state politics is taking a new dimension following Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano's rumoured defection plans from NNPP to APC

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the NNPP and the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has finally reacted to the report

The former governor, in a trending video, warned that those planning to cross to the other side should understand the consequences of their action

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has sent a strong caution to members of the party contemplating dumping his circle.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano and NNPP 2023 presidential candidate, noted that no political betrayal has ever recorded lasting success.

He spoke at his residence and reacted to the report that some members of the NNPP are planning to dump the party, including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Reports earlier emerged that Yusuf had completed the plan to dump the Kwankwasiyya Movement for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rabiu Kwankwaso reacts to the rumour defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the APC to the NNPP. Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso warns Governor Yusuf over defection rumour

In a viral video that emerged from the gathering, Kwankwaso explained that he was not surprised by the development and insisted that history has shown clear lessons for those planning to dump the NNPP. He warned that those who have betrayed the party often experience political setbacks. His statement reads in part:

“I want to remind those who left us that nobody has betrayed us and succeeded.”

The former governor also noted that the large turnout of supporters at the gathering

Kwankwaso also pointed to the large turnout of supporters at the meeting as evidence that the NNPP retains strong grassroots backing across Kano State, despite moves by some political figures to align elsewhere.

Nigerians react as Kwankwaso speaks

However, the video has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Carlo Gambino said:

"Kwankwaso is playing games. Abba is going to the APC as an advance team. Kwankwaso is not interested in getting APC out of power."

Francis Ekha made a prediction:

"If Abba Gida should join the APC, that will be the end of his political career as a governor. Kwankwoso owns Kano politics."

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is in the spotlight as Rabiu Kwankwaso warns him against dumping NNPP for APC. Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

General Bison did not believe the betrayal story:

"If you believe Abba betrayed Kwankwaso, then I have a mansion to sell to you in Mars."

Dyinze said:

"I feel it’s all staged. All planned. The best way to deal with APc is from the inside. They will infiltrate the APC, give the master strategist hope. Then make him hopeless."

Victor Ome did not trust Kwankwaso:

"This guy visited Tinubu the other day and was shining teeth with him. It's all a game plan. Never trust him."

See the video of Kwankwaso on X here:

APC sends an open invitation to Governor Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state chapter of the ruling APC, under the leadership of its former national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sent a special invitation to the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, asking him to feel free and join their fold.

Abdullahi Abbas, the state chairman of the APC, made this known in a statement in Kano on Tuesday, December 30.

Recall that the defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC has created division within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Yusuf was elected on the platform of NNPP in the 2023 election.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng