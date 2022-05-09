The son of the former Lagos state NURTW boss, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo recently made an appeal to men on social media

King Westt kicked against having more than one wife as he affirmed that monogamy is a way to avoid future problems

Many people agreed with the young man as they assumed that he must be speaking from experience

King Westt, son of the former National Union of Road Transport Workers chairman, MC Oluomo, has sparked speculations and reactions on Instagram after he made a passionate appeal to men who intend to dabble in polygamy.

In a post sighted online, Westt disclosed that the only way to avoid future problems is to stay married to just one woman.

In his words:

"Guys to avoid problems for your future, please and please, marry just one wife."

Nigerians react to King Westt's post

mseroticaa:

"Sadly, he's speaking from experience."

beautyatbayng:

"If you’re not from a polygamous family you won’t understand this one don d see small small shege."

just_jenny7:

"Na him know drama wey him dey see for house."

deliciouskitchen25:

"Chaiii I feel for him, I see alot pains behind his write up."

dbal81:

"Any man that marries more than one wife is a very wicked man! He doesn't care about his children at all or anyone except himself."

adunni12:

"Look into the mirror bro."

dakkilola:

"He is about to drag is father on social media lol."

khaddy_ko:

"I'm from polygamy ,I swear with my life I can't relate."

MC Oluomo goes emotional as he celebrate his birthday

Meanwhile, the ex-Lagos state chairman of NURTW, MC Oluomo had earlier celebrated adding another year to his age.

MC Oluomo shared a lovely no sound video of himself on Instagram and said some amazing things to praise himself. He also thanked God for the new age.

The socialite reflected on the past, grateful to God for the present, and remained optimistic about what is coming as he declared that the outgone year was a challenging one for him.

