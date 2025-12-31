A petition demanding Nicki Minaj's deportation from the US to Trinidad has gone viral on social media

The US rapper triggered many after publicly aligning with conservative politics following her comment about Trump's administration

The reasons given by her critics have also sparked reactions from many, including Nigerians online

US rapper Nicki Minaj's recent pivot to politics has triggered thousands into signing a petition demanding her deportation to Trinidad.

This comes as Minaj, who has been a strong voice speaking up for Nigerian Christians, recently found herself at the center of a viral backlash.

Among the reasons listed on the petition, which has gained more than 60,000 signatures, as to why she should be deported were her allegedly harassing the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-dZ) and being married to Kenneth Petty.

The petition creator, "Pedonika Minaj", wrote in its description that the rapper is "currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis."

Minaj’s petition comes days after she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA, where she made clear how much she supports President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me... well, I love both of them," Minaj said. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to," she added at Turning Point USA.

Reactions to petition against Nicki Minaj

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerians as many showed support for the rapper. Read them below:

Millicent A Ek

"Come to Nigeria my dear , you will ok here."

Ibama Edughom Edith commented:

"You are welcome to the kingdom of your dear father. What shall it profit a man if u gain the whole world and loose ur soul. Jesus is the way. Since u have chosen God to be ur stronghold l will now be ur follower."

Emerald August wrote:

"That they signed the petition does not mean She would be deported."

Michael Bass said:

"The petitions are dead on arrival. President Trump isn't going to consider those trivial petitions."

Joannah Mcgill reacted:

"Just because she said the truth and nations turns against her that doesn't mean God is against her she gives the message and that's the fact God is with her in this."

Honourable Sunday Amure

"So where are her own fans let them counter the petition and do 1 million signature to make her stay."

Rammy Diaspora said:

"Then they come to Africa and Say they defend "right to speak" Why they don't respect Nick's Words."

Nicki Minaj prays for hostages in Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Nicki Minaj reacted to Pope Francis' call for the release of hostages abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon.

The rapper shared a prayer on X on November 23, 2025, asking God to intervene and rescue those held captive.

She responded after the Pope described the abductions as a source of deep pain, especially for young people and their families.

