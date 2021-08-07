Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana recently got his followers laughing after a post he made on social media

The businessman spotted a local bar that was named after him and he expressed disbelief with an emoji

Cubana, however, turned everything around as he noted that the bar was fully booked for that night

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerians love successful people, hence, they name their children and businesses after anyone they look up to. Such was the case of nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Obi Cubana spots a local bar with his name on it. Photos: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cubana bar

Obi Cubana has a group of businesses under the name Cubana and they are the envy of many especially after he showed the stuff he was made of at his mother's burial.

Recently, the businessman spotted a local bar named after his name. The bar was constructed with planks and painted blue with a black tampoline used to cover the door.

Taking to his Instagram page, Obi used some funny emojis while noting that the bar is fully booked.

Check out the photo below

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

creative_mind84:

"He go rebuild the Place."

eliz_s_cy:

"This one na low budget CUBANA."

oma_.xo:

"Mini obi Cubana. e go soon grow ooo."

king_leoceaser:

"Make him spray the owner money nah."

judeengees:

"Make them reserve me 2 ace of spades abeg."

victoranichebe:

"They do Dori-Me here with Star and Gulder bros."

Obi Cubana has spiritual powers, Jaruma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the intimacy products seller Jaruma took to social media to address her female customers about Obi Cubana.

According to the Kayamata seller, many girls want Obi Cubana as their sugar daddy. She said it would be difficult considering the things involved.

She said:

"Do you seriously think Obi Cubana does not have spiritual protection? Billionaires like Obi Cubana have spiritual protection. You can't just go and take Obi Cubana and make him yours just like that. You think he's waiting for you to use Jaruma products on him and take him away?"

Source: Legit