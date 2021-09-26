The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said it had “extensively” reviewed the address by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and was “distressed” by the claims he made therein.

The caucus stated that the claims were “in complete disagreement with the ugly reality of the failures of his administration, as well as the economic, security and social ruins that have confronted the nation under his watch.”

Minority lawmakers have tackled President Buhari over his UN address. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The caucus took a swipe at Buhari in a statement issued on Sunday by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, and titled, ‘Minority Reps Flays Claims In President Buhari’s UNGA Speech.

The statement partly read, “Our caucus holds that President Buhari’s speech is a great disservice to our nation by not presenting the true picture of affairs in our country; the human rights violations, corruption, and incompetence in his administration; the excruciating hardship, escalated insecurity, national divisiveness and infrastructural decay under his watch, thereby blocking avenues for desired intervention in our various ailing sectors.

“The minority caucus was alarmed by President Buhari’s report to UNGA that terrorists have been so weakened in Nigeria that they are now preying on soft targets, when in reality, insurgents have become so emboldened under his watch, that they are now attacking military formations, kidnapping and killing our gallant officers while overrunning communities and murdering our citizens without restrain.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority caucus is depressed that President Buhari’s speech did not reflect on the kidnapping and killing of students and school children in Nigeria. The speech did not reflect on the closure of schools and crippling of education in many parts of our country, where normal life has been destroyed by terrorists, neither did it show any empathy towards the victims of terrorism attacks.

Source: Legit Nigeria