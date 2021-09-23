President Buhari has reportedly revealed how his border closure policy positively helped the country

The president revealed the alleged benefits of the controversial policy when he met with the Queen of the Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta, in the US

President Buhari said the policy was put in place to encourage local farmers and ensure Nigerians eat what they grow

New York, United States - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 22, said the closure of Nigeria's borders for over one year helped the country “tremendously”.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the president said this when he held a meeting with Maxima Zorreguieta, Queen of the Netherlands.

President Buhari says the closure of the country’s borders for over one year helped Nigeria “tremendously”. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The president is currently in New York for the 76th United Nations general assembly.

Border closure policy

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government had, in August 2019, ordered a closure of the country’s land borders over illegal importation of drugs, arms and agricultural products into Nigeria from neighbouring West African countries.

In December 2020, Buhari ordered the reopening of four land borders.

President Buhari said the decision to close the country’s borders was to encourage farmers, “and eat what we grow”.

He was quoted to have said:

“People went back to the land, and this helped us tremendously. We made fertilizers available, resuscitated dams, and it all paid off handsomely.

“Otherwise, with about 200 million people, we would have been in trouble when COVID-19 struck, and affected the economy.”

Buhari administration focused on infrastructure

According to the statement posted on Adesina's Facebook page, President Buhari during the meeting highlighted developmental efforts in the country, adding that his administration’s focus has been on infrastructure.

The president, who said there had been limitations owing to the fluctuations in oil prices, said if Zorreguieta visits Nigeria, she will see a major difference compared to 2017 when she last visited.

Nigeria open to investments

President Buhari also noted that Nigeria is open to more investments, especially in agriculture.

He said:

“We have the land, we have the people; capital input is what we need."

The queen, in her remarks, commended the Buhari administration for “the huge effort” made to address the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the presidential spokesman, the Queen of the Netherlands offered to look into supporting Nigeria, especially in agriculture, as long as the necessary infrastructure is in place.

Nigerians react

Chuks Ezeobinwa said:

"Farmers that are being killed by Bandits herdsmen. The killer herdsmen and Bandits have taken over people's farmland."

Bala Sunday said:

"Did the Queen of Netherlands share the challenges of her country with BUHARI?#EndPostColonizationNow"

Ahmad Muhammad Kilgori said:

"Mr Integrity is winning it. The sadists are already battling with increased blood pressure. Some of them might end up on admission this night. Bad belle people. Negative people who are only interested in terrible news.

"More grease to your elbows, Mr Adesina."

Arewa group lauds Nigerians for identifying with country at 76th UN General Assembly

Meanwhile, a pressure group, Arewa Youth Federation, has lauded Nigerians living in the United States of America for showing solidarity with the country and its president, Buhari, in New York as world leaders converge for the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The group in a statement signed by its president, Muhammad Matazu, described the act as patriotic and appealed to the few who have refused to see the good things happening in the country to have a rethink.

Some Nigerians living abroad under the aegis, “One Nigeria Group” had organised a procession on the streets of New York to show their support for their country as world leaders assembled for the annual meeting of UNGA. The participants waved the Nigerian national flags, sported t-shirts, and displayed banners announcing progress made, their commitment to one Nigeria, and a yearning for peace and progress.

