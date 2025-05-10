Victor Osimhen has been offered a staggering ₦1.3 billion per week salary by Saudi giants Al Hilal

Juventus remain in the race to sign the Super Eagles striker, but are financially outgunned by the Saudi club

Osimhen has scored 33 goals in 37 matches this season for Galatasaray

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could soon be making headlines not just for his goals but also for signing one of the most lucrative contracts in football history.

Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal have made a jaw-dropping offer of ₦1.3 billion per week to lure the Nigerian international away from Europe.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus had initially shown strong interest and were reportedly ready to pay €85 million to acquire Osimhen from Napoli, their hopes are now under serious threat.

Al Hilal have emerged as frontrunners, prepared to not only meet Napoli’s €75 million release clause (which applies only to non-Italian clubs) but also table a massive €35 million annual salary for the striker.

This offer is over three times Osimhen’s current €11 million per year earnings, making it a deal few players in world football could resist.

With Al Hilal’s financial firepower, the Saudi side looks determined to win the race for his signature ahead of Europe’s traditional elites.

Osimhen’s incredible form fuels transfer buzz

Osimhen’s incredible performance this season, on loan at Galatasaray, has only intensified interest in the Super Eagles striker’s services.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian forward has netted 33 goals in 37 appearances, reaffirming his status as one of the world’s most lethal forwards.

While English clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have reportedly cooled their interest, Osimhen remains a hot commodity across Europe.

Juventus are still in the picture but face a major stumbling block: they cannot match the financial might of Al Hilal, especially in terms of salary and long-term perks.

Money talks in modern football

Al Hilal’s financial package could catapult Osimhen into the ranks of football’s highest earners, joining the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah in terms of income.

Besides the massive salary, the deal is expected to include bonuses, image rights, and sponsorship opportunities.

Saudi clubs continue their aggressive push to bring elite talent into the league, and the proposed move highlights the shifting dynamics in world football.

For Osimhen, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure generational wealth while still in his prime.

Osimhen is yet to make a final decision on his future, but it is expected that the Nigerian forward will leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Fenerbahce president slams Osimhen’s transfer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has sparked fresh controversy in the Turkish football scene after claiming that Victor Osimhen is “too big” to be playing in the country’s top flight.

The outspoken club executive did not hold back when asked about the Nigerian striker’s loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli, stating bluntly that the Super Eagles star is "above the level" of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Koc said a player like Osimhen comes once every 40 years as he acknowledges the quality of the Super Eagles striker,who has been phenomenal since he arrived in Turkey.

