Nigeria's President Buhari has met with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, ahead of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

President Buhari is in New York for the UNGA and will address the assembly on Friday, September 24.

The president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with a number of other leaders of delegations

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization in New York, United States of America.

The photos were shared by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 20.

According to him, the meeting between the duo took place on Monday, September 20, as the Nigerian leader is in US for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

Details of their discussions were, however, not disclosed. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who accompanied him to the United States alongside other appointees, spoke about the speech to be delivered by President Buhari while addressing world leaders on Friday.

