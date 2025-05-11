A Nigerian student has reportedly rejected food after she saw her abysmal performance in the 2024 UTME

According to her teacher, the student is distraught because what she expected did not happen after the UTME results were released

The teacher said there are other brilliant students he prepared for the examination, but the results disappointed them

A Nigerian teacher has cried out as one of his students refused to eat after seeing her performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the teacher, the student has not eaten for the past 48 hours because her results were poor.

In a Facebook post, Obanuso Temitope Obanuso, who identifies himself as a teacher who prepares students for the UTME, said the girl is pleading for a review of the results.

He said the student even said she should be penalised if there is a review and she scores less than 300.

The teacher said:

"I have 6 students who scored close to 300 last year, being sent results below 160. These students are serious and brilliant students. They gave their best. One of them, has not eaten for 48 hours. She has been pleading with me to help contact JAMB that if they check her work and finds her score less than 300, she should be penalised because she knew what she did."

The teacher said he has dozens of parents whose children are facing the same poor results.

His words:

"I have dozens of parents and students in my dm. They are helpless. How do you explain students dropping from 270 or 280 in 2024 to 123 and 132 in 2025? Everyone is thinking the mass failure is due to unseriousness. It is a lie. Nigerian students are brilliant. Are students more serious in Europe and America? In which nation of the world are social media and phone fondling not prevalent among young people? Go and see our students’ performance in international exams and contests. It is not everyone who is unserious. Many of these students are more serious than those young adults criticising them."

Obanuso said he might go to court, noting that he has called his lawyers to brief them.

He said:

"Jamb should do the needful. I have called my lawyer to write them. If they don’t do anything, we might sue them on behalf of some of students with the support of our parents."

Reactions a girl refuses to eat over JAMB result

Omolola Prosper said:

"I think there's a whole lot of mess with JAMB this year...How to get justice yen na ni Koko bayi cos this our Nigeria ehn.."

Simeon Olukunle said:

"Until Nigeria happens to you, you will think other people complaining are lazy and against the sitting government. Like we all know Jamb being an agency of government will always win, when I heard about the results initially and people blaming poor reading culture all I did was laugh."

