The NMDPR has warned fuel stations to avoid under-dispensing fuel, emphasising that violators will face severe penalties, including fines and licence suspension

The authority stated that under-dispensing of petrol to customers is not tolerated, as it has penalised many erring stations already

It, therefore, urged the public to report any station suspected of under-dispensing fuel, stating that such outlets would be duly sanctioned

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPR) has called on fuel stations to adhere to regulations and ensure they do not deceive customers by dispensing less fuel than paid for.

This reminder was issued by Godwin Ogbe, the NMDPR Kogi State Coordinator, during the inauguration of WALVICOLA Oil & Gas on Thursday, May 8, in the Lokoja Zone.

Ogbe commended WALVICOLA for meeting the necessary standards in setting up the new station. He emphasised that the NMDPR does not tolerate under-dispensing and has already penalised several stations for such misconduct.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that attendants allegedly manipulate the pump’s calibration system, ensuring the display shows the full amount paid for while dispensing a lower quantity.

Ogbe encouraged the public to report any station suspected of under-dispensing, warning that these establishments would face appropriate penalties.

He also stated that, while deregulation allows stations to set prices based on depot rates, they must still ensure fairness and transparency in their transactions with customers.

Ogbeh said:

“Any station found cheating will face the full weight of the law. Ten litres must mean ten litres. If not, your licence will be suspended, and a heavy fine imposed.”

Ogbe stated that WALVICOLA had obtained all the necessary licences and adhered to regulatory requirements, including the use of calibrated dispensing meters.

He highlighted the company's commitment to transparency and encouraged customers to choose them for dependable service and good value.

He also urged other stations to emulate WALVICOLA's example and refrain from unethical practices such as under-dispensing fuel.

Pius Kolawole, the Managing Director of WALVICOLA, explained that the new station was designed to offer high-quality fuel at competitive prices.

He mentioned that this initiative is part of the company’s efforts to tackle fuel shortages and rising costs in Lokoja.

Kolawole also noted that the Lokoja branch marks the company’s sixth station, underscoring their dedication to expanding their presence in Kogi.

He revealed that WALVICOLA intends to open additional stations throughout the state in the near future.

Olusegun Joseph, the Kogi Commissioner for Environment, commended WALVICOLA for its contribution to boosting the state's economy and generating employment opportunities.

He characterised the investment as both timely and in line with the state’s growth and development policies. Joseph also reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment for WALVICOLA and other investors.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the company distributed N2000 worth of fuel to select motorists and tricyclists, and N1500 to some motorcyclists.

