Popular Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo has become a social media favourite after since his money stunt at Obi Cubana's mum's burial in Oba

The movie star is known to splurge money at events but a video that made rounds on social media showed the actor on the dance floor securing the wads of cash that were sprayed on him

Kanayo's action sparked hilarious comments on social media as most people hailed him for holding on to the cash

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo has got fans talking on social media after a video of him made rounds on social media.

In the video sighted on Instagram, the veteran was on the dance floor at a party with another man, who seemed to be an acquaintance spraying him money.

Veteran actor Kanayo holds on to his money Photo credit: @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

Kanayo with a huge smile on his face kept collecting the wads of cash with one hand and stacked it against others he had collected in another hand.

He also danced gently to the music as the other man teased him with the last bundle of cash before plastering it on his chest.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Read the hilarious comments gathered from the post below:

enitan_dmakeuproom:

"I hope you know he isn’t a broke actor, he just doesn’t make noise."

__smartswag1:

"It’s his happiness for me."

storm_0x:

"E be like say sapa don reach kanayo side, see how this man one wan use 100k dig kanayo chest."

chiamanda_a12:

"Time dey, this one no be blood money now."

the_afrohemian_muse:

"Before? No be Kanayo O Cubana o."

funke_billions:

"Na bundle oo no be single notes, grab it with two hands jare."

midstinteriors.ng:

"E reach abeg. You know the kind sacrifice e do?!"

osinachivictory:

"KOK has paid his dues, it's time to harvest."

lingeries_hub:

"Secure the bag sir."

