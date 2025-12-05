Nigerian music star Wizkid finally reacted following the online exchange between fellow singer Davido and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Jubril Gawat

The dispute began when Gawat made a post praising the Essence crooner, which Davido considered disrespectful, sparking a series of sharp responses

After hours of online buzz, Wizkid took to social media to break his silence with a fiery message filled with strong language

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, suddenly broke his silence after a dramatic episode between his perceived rival, Davido, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Jubril A. Gawat.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Gawat had uploaded a poster promoting Wizkid's December concert, set to happen on the 28th at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), captioned 'Ọmọ wa ni.'

What Wizkid said after Sanwo-Olu’s aide and Davido battled over him. Credit: !wizkidayomedia, @babajidesanwaoolu, @davido

A fan commented on the post, writing:

"Wizkid is the face of Lagos. Baba Bolu always promotes Lagos."

Gawat answered, “Yes correct. We are proud of him.”

When another fan responded, "Ore oga nko?" (referring to Davido), Gawat wrote, "My Oga is proud of him."

Davido responded, quoting Gawat: "Bro, it's been a year, let it go… why is it still doing you... grow up.”

Davido then cited one of Gawat’s earlier tweets where he had said, "Ọrẹ Ọga wa ni," and wrote, "Since yesterday… let it go nah… cheer up."

A few hours later, the Essence hitmaker took to Elon Musk’s X to unleash harsh words at his opponents.

“Pvssyboys got enough da people in their crew to cry about! Add more tears, I think say all of una don de finish! Una still remain?

"Dem say album go swallow album dem Dey ground Dey smell now! Na our matter go Dey kill all of una one by one. Biggest.”

Legit.ng also reported that Spotify unveiled its annual rankings earlier this week, placing Wizkid at the top of Nigeria’s streaming list.

Shortly after Spotify’s announcement, Wizkid took to Instagram to react.

The singer reposted the chart on his Instagram story to his 18.4 million followers.

See his tweets below:

Wizkid and Davido Trend Online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

agbani_iu said:

"They will poke him and act as the victim... That crew should leave him alone."

lizzy_benna

"Stop defending your favorite on IG go and stream their songs leave Wizkid alone he get fans wey they stream no be cho cho cho ….don’t come for him he has a bad mouth to reply you in the next 5 years don’t hate him cos you won’t win shalom !!"

ibroo_khaleel said:

"But the gap too much wey him give d other guy na Bro has every right to brag😂."

_brownsteph said:

"He’s got every right to brag!!!!"

dola_metals said:

"He said what he said!"

magdy_denzel said:

"If you think he’s wrong, then you’re slow."

being.jaydee said:

"5 Alive and No signs of Wike drop this year but album of Last year get highest streams of 2025, una must respect Wiz by force!😂."

jinadu889 said:

"Until osakpolo respect himself and agree say big wiz is bigger than him."

calamamata

"No be by Apple Music do tour let the world see."

__chefbrownson said:

"This album go swallow album matter na 2021 o when wiz released Made in Lagos, but baba still remember am, watch them go mute now cos them fear wizkid like mad😂."

salvation_dxb

"Once wizkid wan release project he will come online insult davido family and then play the victim. Just same script always 😂😂😂😂."

ultrafarmsng said:

"I don’t know but using death as a clapback or dragging point looks somehow to me. Who knows who’s next?!"

iam__amarachi said:

"Reason why him no Dey gree talk. Cos e mouth no good 😂."

kayinajah said:

"Small sleep we sleep Big Wiz one start world war 😂🦅."

Wizkid’s unexpected response to the Davido vs Sanwo-Olu aide conflict. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayomedia

Wizkid’s baby Mama, Jada P reacts to Bolu's song

According to an earlier report on Legit.ng, Jada P reacted to the single recently released by her baby father’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun.

The teenager shared a video of his debut song, Champion Sound, which impressed many fans.

Jada reposted the video on her Instagram story, expressing how proud she felt about

