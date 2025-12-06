FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, sacked Michael Ango as acting chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service

The most senior official of the FCT-IRS was directed to take over the running of the agency immediately

Ango had been honoured by FCT-IRS staff last month for his leadership and commitment to organisational transformation

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has sacked Michael Ango, the acting chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the minister on public communication and social media, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, December 5.

Just In: Wike Sacks FCT-IRS Acting Chair, Reason, Other Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

“The most senior official of the FCT-IRS has also been directed to take over the running of the revenue agency with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

Reason for removal remains undisclosed

The statement did not provide details regarding the reason for Ango’s removal from office.

Ango had been appointed acting chairman of the FCT-IRS in August 2024 by President Bola Tinubu, who described him as a professional with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in revenue administration, financial management, and organisational leadership.

Staff praise Ango’s leadership prior to removal

Last month, FCT-IRS staff reportedly held an event titled “A Night with Ango” to honour the acting chairman. He was celebrated for his commitment to staff development, administrative transparency, and efforts to transform the FCT-IRS into a model revenue institution.

The development has sparked questions among stakeholders about the future direction of the FCT-IRS and the implications of the sudden change in leadership.

Abuja: Wike gives Galadima appointment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has appointed Mukhtar Usman Galadima as the senior special assistant on development control and planning.

A statement on Wednesday, December 3, by the minister's senior special assistant on public communications and social media, obtained by Legit.ng, disclosed the update.

The statement by Wike, nicknamed ‘Mr. Infrastructure', described Galadima as "a seasoned town planner with over 30 years of experience in the FCTA Department of Development Control (Abuja Metropolitan Management Council) and Satellite Towns Development Agency."

Source: Legit.ng