Nollywood actor Yul Edochie keeps putting his family in the limelight amid the reactions trailing his second marriage to Judy Austin

Yul, who had earlier shared a video of him and his first wife, May, has also shared a photo of him and his sons

The photo has stirred massive backlash on social media as many asked the actor to leave out his kids from the whole drama

Nollywood actor and 2023 presidential aspirant Yul Edochie is at the receiving end of massive criticism after he shared a photo of himself and his three handsome sons, who he had with his first wife, May.

Yul described his three boys as his soldiers, however, his action of showing love to his three kids didn't go down well with many of his fans.

My soldiers, Yul Edochie captioned a photo of him and his three boys. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote:

"Last night with my soldiers. My boys. The Yul-Edochie Squad. Kambi, Karl and Zane Yul-Edochie."

Fans drag Yul Edochie for sharing photo of him and his sons

Many have taken to social media to drag the actor, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

zenabless:

"Is today throwback picture and video for u?? u cannot deceive us presidential candidate."

chidiebereagate:

"Another old moment pix with your family."

officialjovialmum:

"Leave the kids out of this una mad.ness. Protect them from online and offline bullying."

praize_life:

"So u don’t even stay at your house anymore ntohhhhh."

nwaezik_vono:

"If guilty conscience was a person."

odii.angela.9:

"Ya wife said that the video you posted is the old one, it’s high time you ask her for forgiveness and move on."

amaka_nancyh:

"Your wife just called u out with her full chest. Keep posting old videos and pictures ! Don’t go fix your home."

Yul Edochie shares video of him and wife vibing to a song

Nollywood actor and 2023 presidential candidate Yul Edochie stirred mixed reactions over a video he shared on his social media timeline.

The video showed Yul and his first wife, May, in a car as they vibed to a song. The actor sang along, saying "problem no dey finish," a statement that many consider a shade at those interfering in his marital life.

May was seen in the video dancing slowly while Yul sang happily with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng