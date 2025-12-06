The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the crash of one of its Alpha military Jets in a community in Niger State

The NAF said that the jet crashed shortly after take-off during a routine post-inspection functional check flight at NAF Base Kainji, Niger State

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, explained the reason the military jet crashed shortly after take-off

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the military that crashed in Niger State developed critical emergency moments after becoming airborne.

Legit.ng reports that NAF military jet crashed near Karabonde, Borgu local government area of Niger State.

The incident occurred shortly after take-off during a routine post-inspection functional check flight at NAF Base Kainji, Niger State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the crash occurred shortly after take-off during a routine post-inspection functional check flight at NAF Base Kainji, Niger State.

As reported by NTA News, Ejodame made this known in a statement issued after the crash.

The NAF commended two of its Alpha Jet pilots for safely ejecting themselves from the aircraft following a serious in-flight emergency on Friday, 6 December 2025.

“The pilots, displaying remarkable composure, deliberately steered the jet away from populated areas before executing a successful ejection. Both crew members are in good health and are currently undergoing routine post-ejection medical evaluation.”

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, praised the pilots for averting potential loss of life and property on the ground.

Air Marshal Aneke has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Nigerians react as NAF jet crashes in Niger

@HealTheWorldWi2

We hope dis is not another tactic to delay the fight against terrxrists in our country allegedly..we don't want to start hearing that we don't have enough fighter jet to carry out air superior over our territory ooo..hmmm..please those pilots should not fly any jet for now..tanks.

@ChochoNonso

The actual truth of what transpired will come out soon and until then. We await!!

@activistmanny

Isn't this one of the scraps that was bought from France recently?

@jeff_unu95029

I am happy to know both pilots survived....

Nigerian Air Force plane crashes in Benue state

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was greeted with tragedy as its aircraft crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the tragic incident

According to Gabkwat, the incident transpired on Friday, July 14, during a routine exercise and two pilots were involved in the tragic crash.

Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai

Legit.ng also reported that a tragic accident struck the Dubai Air Show when an Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration flight.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot’s death and announced a formal inquiry into the cause of the incident.

Emergency teams responded swiftly at Al Maktoum International Airport as shocked spectators witnessed black smoke rising from the crash site.

Source: Legit.ng