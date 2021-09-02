Actor Kanayo O Kanayo recently got Nigerians gushing and laughing at the same time after he made a post online

The veteran film star shared a video with his three handsome sons and revealed that they were trying to trick him

The actor who was playing Whot with his boys argued about some numbers, adding that he's been playing the game for a long time

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo will not let anyone, not even his kids, play a fast one on him.

The actor shared a cute video with his three handsome sons as they played a game of Whot.

Kanayo O Kanayo plays Whot with his three sons. Photos: @kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo O Kanayo plays Whot with his sons

Noting that he paid house rent in Aba with Whot and Drafts, the actor said his children are trying to cheat him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said his kids said 14 is hold on and 1 is wait. According to him, 14 is general market and 1 is hold on while arguing that 8 was not in the picture during his own time.

Kanayo then asked his fans if 8 was in the picture when they were playing Whot, adding that his sons think he's an old man.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians reply

Kanayo's fans took to his comment section to react to the actor and his sons' cute video. While some replied to his questions, others gushed over his kids.

mc_lively:

"There was 8 in my own time sha…but I am a kidling."

stevemikeoffical:

"Awwwww lovely children... Una get luck una came after he made money ... na joke oo."

crayjoe_:

"14 is general market 1 is hold on 8 is suspension."

unclekachi77:

"2 = pick two 1= hold on 14= General market 20 = call any card."

esenenjorchiedu:

"The children must sacrifice something."

collinsnwanwkwo:

"Nnanyi sacrifice, the boys are learners."

appliciousj:

"Dede you got fine men there ❤️... anyway, don't let them cheat you."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Lion no fit boy goat lol 8 is hold on sir. Like father like sons."

martha_ugy:

"14 is general market, 1 is hold on, 8 is suspension , 2 is pick 2."

kings_freeman:

"It’s the updated method sir."

Actor Kanayo O Kanayo celebrates his kids

The movie star’s daughter, Valerie turned a new age. Her brother, Kosisochukwu, also clocked a year older on the same day.

The proud father shared the good news with fans on social media via his Instagram page.

He posted different snaps of him posing with the celebrants as he asked his followers to show them their usual love.

Source: Legit