Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has been sharing some exciting videos from his father Oga Bello’s 70th birthday party

In a video he shared via his social media timeline Femi and his wife turned his father’s birthday party into a dance competition

The lovely video has stirred reactions on social media as many hailed the celebrity couple while some fans said the wife won the competition

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has been trending in the media over his father and veteran actor Adebayo Salami’s 70th birthday.

Femi, who has been sharing some lovely videos from his father’s 70th birthday party, shared the sweet moment he and his wife turned the birthday party into a dancing competition.

The actor, who is known for his acting prowess, was seen dancing hard as he refused to give in to his wife until she finally sat down while he danced on, claiming victory.

Sharing the video, Femi wrote:

“Wifey thinks she can beat me on the dance floor but trust your guy na I remain the undefeated champion @iyanaladuke ”

Fans gush over adorable video of Femi Adebayo and wife dancing

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the actor, have taken to the comment section to react to the video as many gushed over the couples.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

rahamangrace:

"She won o but sir u tried gan ni o."

vivareflexkitchen:

"No I don't agree I beg she get moves she is a stepper.""

oluwatobijems:

"God I miss this songs . It’s the song and her steps for me . Please song title anyone ."

pastorbullet:

"The mata don dey our court, we go reason to settle am. The winner shall be announced soon."

tejupumpy:

"Person way beat you hand down ."

Oga Bello sheds tears as he receives birthday gift from his children

Yoruba veteran actor Adebayo Salami became the latest owner of a brand new car that came as a gift from his children on his 70th birthday.

One of the veteran actor's sons, Femi Adebayo, revealed he had always known his father to be a disciplinarian but was surprised to see him shed tears as he received the keys to the car when it was presented to him amid cheers and jubilation from those around.

Sharing the video, Femi wrote:

“I've always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian ... My Daddy never cries but today, he couldn't hold the emotions... I couldn't also hold mine honestly. I'm so grateful to Almighty God that Daddy could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift. Happy 70th Daddy, we love you.”

