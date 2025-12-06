Udinese manager Kosta Runjaić has confirmed when Maduka Okoye will be released for AFCON duty for Nigeria

Okoye’s impressive Serie A form has intensified debate over Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeping position with Stanley Nwabali

The news of Okoye’s release date is a major boost for Nigeria ahead of the AFCON which starts on December 21

The Super Eagles have received a major lift ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Udinese manager Kosta Runjaić officially confirmed that in-form goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will be released for national duty.

Okoye, who has enjoyed a resurgence in Serie A this season, is part of Nigeria’s expanded 54-man provisional list for the tournament in Morocco.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Runjaić revealed that Okoye, along with several other African internationals, will join their national teams immediately after Udinese’s crucial league clash against Napoli on December 14, Daily Sports reports.

“We're considering this issue. After Napoli, we'll probably no longer have Rui Modesto, Okoye, Bayo, and Zemura, but we've known about it for some time,” the manager was quoted by Udinese Calcio.

The Italian club’s stance aligns with FIFA regulations mandating that players be released beginning December 15.

Okoye’s confirmed availability comes at a time when his performances have sparked a renewed debate around who should become Nigeria’s first-choice at the AFCON.

Since returning from suspension over a betting-related ban, the 26-year-old has been one of Udinese’s standout performers, keeping multiple clean sheets, saving a penalty, and bringing stability to the team’s defensive unit.

Nwabali’s position under threat

Nigeria’s goalkeeping situation has been unsettled for months, with first-choice Stanley Nwabali facing criticism over inconsistent displays.

While Nwabali played a pivotal role during the 2023 AFCON, his form in recent international matches has dipped, raising concerns about decision-making, especially in high-pressure situations.

This turbulence has opened the door for Okoye, whose calm presence and improved command of his area have not gone unnoticed.

Okoye’s performance against Russia in a friendly last June, inside the famously intimidating Luzhniki Stadium, remains a reference point for supporters calling for him to reclaim the No. 1 shirt.

With AFCON preparations expected to intensify later this month, Okoye’s addition brings much-needed depth and legitimate competition in the goalkeeping department.

Udinese to miss Okoye after his departure

While Nigeria celebrates Okoye’s impending arrival, Udinese must now grapple with the impact of losing one of their most reliable performers during a critical period of the season.

The Italians are pushing hard for European qualification, and Okoye’s absence, along with other departing internationals, will force Runjaić into a reshuffle.

Still, the club appears prepared for the transition, with the manager noting that the squad has anticipated this moment for weeks.

For Okoye, the AFCON represents both an opportunity and a challenge, a chance to reclaim his status as Nigeria’s first choice ahead of Nwabali.

