President Bola Tinubu's new Minister of Defence and the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has officially resumed office

His resumption came a day after he was sworn in by President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, December 4

On his resumption to office, General Musa held a meeting with the service chief, who also welcomed him to office on Friday, December 5

General Christopher Musa (rtd), the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff and newly sworn-in Minister of Defence, resumed office on Friday, December 5, a day after he took the oath of office.

In a viral video of his resumption, the first action of the former military boss was to hold a meeting with the service chiefs, who welcomed him into the ministry.

What General Musa says as he resumes

Speaking at the event, the new Minister of Defence told the service chiefs that the ministry did not have much time but must immediately start working, saying that the killings and violence across the country must be put to an end as soon as possible.

General Musa reiterated that the ministry cannot fail, saying, "We do not have time, we are going to continue to hit the ground running". His successor, Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, assured the new minister that the military would collectively support his administration.

Recall that Musa's nomination followed the resignation of Abubakar Badaru from the same position. President Tinubu had earlier announced the nomination of Musa as a minister-designate, just a day after he held a meeting with him at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 1.

General Musa visits the presidential villa

General Musa reportedly arrived at the State House around 7 pm and was led to the office of the president immediately. The reason for the meeting was yet to be disclosed as of the time of writing this report.

One month after the sacking of Musa as the CDS, Nigeria has experienced a series of banditry attacks, women and children were kidnapped, and some innocent people were gunned down.

In Niger state, 300 pupils and 15 teachers were kidnapped at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara local government area. Students were kidnapped in Kebbi, and church worshippers were abducted in Kwara state.

The development has led to widespread outrage in the country, and the president, in addressing the matter, declared a state of emergency on security in the country. He also ordered massive recruitment in the police and military, while calling on the national assembly to amend the constitution to allow states to have their own police.

Sani reacts as Tinubu appoints General Musa

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, was commended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna.

The Kaduna governor made the commendation in a long epistle on Tuesday, December 2, stirring reactions from some Nigerians.

Tinubu's nomination of General Musa came just one month after he sacked him as the Chief of Defence Staff in a major security overhaul.

