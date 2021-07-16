Oba, Anambra state is on a standstill as billionaire businessman Obi Cubana finally lays his late mother to rest

Social media has been abuzz for days over the lavish display of wealth by the businessman's friends and associates

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is one of the numerous Nollywood stars at the event and he plans to scatter the place with money

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Igbo businessman, Obi Cubana has got social media buzzing with the lavish burial he is giving his late mother.

Days before the burial, some of his friends stormed his village Oba, in Anambra state with over two hundred cattle.

Nigerians react to Kanayo O. Kanayo's money post Photo credit: @kanyo.o.kanayo/@naijaeverything

Source: Instagram

Different Nigerian celebrities and Nollywood stars also showed up to support and honour the businessman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, stormed Anambra with boxes and a huge stack of money ready to spend lavishly.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, some of the money in N500 notes were in boxes while the rest were piled in huge racks on the table.

The people in the room were heard hailing him as he walked in before picking up a fat bundle.

The actor simply wrote:

"EGO AMAKA @vintagedeluxeinteriors @alexxekubo @obi_cubana."

See the video below:

Talent manager, Ubi Franklin also shared a video of the entourage entering the state just because of Obi Cubana.

Different cars and buses pulled up in a place which seemed like an airport.

"OBA WAY."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In another post sighted by Legit.ng, the community stood still as different carriages and exotic cars conveying people queued on the road.

Security personnel were also on standby.

Nigerians react

A lot of people could not help but comment on the lavish party set to hold all weekend. Kanayo O. Kanayo's post also got people talking about sacrifice and rituals.

Read some comments gathered below:

Cheerfulluv:

"Wahala for who pick money wey Kanayo spray today o."

Prince_hillaryjr:

"Today is the sacrifice day.'

Desbello02:

"I don't even no want to comment, my hand is shaking."

Omolaja_damilola:

"In this life have money oo."

Armcandybychyoncy:

"When she was alive, they celebrated her!!!! When she died, they gave her a befitting burial!!!! Beautiful children."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Money fight in Anambra

A video surfaced on social media which captured the moment two guests at Obi Cubana's home were seen engaging in a 'money fight'.

In the video, the men were seen throwing bundles of cash at each other, much to the amusement of other guests who cheered them on.

Obi Cubana's mum's burial has caused a buzz on social media.

Source: Legit.ng