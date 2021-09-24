List of Illegal Universities in Nigeria and 6 Top Stories in Newspaper Review

Major news in Nigeria between Saturday, September 18 and Friday, September 25, revolved around the revelation of the National Universities Commission (NUC) about some universities in Nigeria.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the top stories that got the attention of newsreaders within the week below:

The major news was about illegal tertiary institutions in the country

1. FG names 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

NUC stated that the affected universities (58 in number) were closed for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards, etc.) Act CAPE3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The amnounced was made by NUC's executive secretary, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, to all citizens, especially prospective undergraduates.

2. Tragedy as NNPP's 2023 residential aspirant Bamgbose is reported dead

Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, a presidential aspirant of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was reported dead.

Bamgbose who was the national coordinator of the Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG) died on Friday, September 17, after a brief illness.

3. 2023: Full list of states likely to be scrapped under Jega's RNP presidency

Professor Attahiru Jega is of the opinion that the scrapping of states, at least 24 of them, would be beneficial than the clamour for the creation of more.

The former INEC boss believed that reconfiguring the current 36 states structure into six geo-political regions, or even 12 states was a better option.

4. Nigerian Army invades bandits camp, rescue Major abducted at NDA

Major CL Datong who was recently kidnapped by bandits at the Nigerian Defence Academy regained his freedom

Datong reportedly got his freedom after the bandits were attacked in a successful operation by Nigerian troops. During the rescue operation, several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas were destroyed.

5. Details of how Mailafia died, possible causes of death released as group raises suspicion

Confirmed reports had it that Mailafia died in an Abuja hospital after he struggled with a worsening health condition.

A Middle Belt group spoke extensively on the circumstance surrounding the ex-presidential candidate's death and the possible cause.

6. Trouble in APC as prominent party chieftain resigns from position

A chieftain of the Rivers state APC resigned from his position in a letter dated Sunday, September 19.

Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, who is the state's publicity secretary, said his decision was strictly personal. Nwuke's resignation came a few days after Imo state publicity secretary defected to the ruling party.

7. EFCC Board: List of 5 new members freshly appointed by President Buhari and the states they came from

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed a secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The president forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

President Buhari's request was contained in a letter dated Friday, September 17, and read out by the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday, September 21.

Source: Legit.ng