Obadiah Mailafia, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was declared dead on Saturday, September 17

Confirmed reports have it that Mailafia died in an Abuja hospital after he struggled with a worsening health condition

A Middle Belt group has spoken extensively on the circumstance surrounding the ex-presidential candidate's death and the possible cause

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) on Sunday, September 19, released its version of how Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia died.

Through its national publicity secretary, Dr Isuwa Dogo, the MBF made some clarifications on moments that led Mailafia's death at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada, Abuja.

First, the organisation raising suspicions, claimed that the former CNB deputy governor while batttlingfor his life was shabbily treated by doctors.

According to the group, it took the intervention of a senior health practitioner to placed Mailafia on oxygen and admition at an unnamed hospital.

Punch said the statement disclosed that after being transfered to the EHA Clinic in Abuja, he was advised by the hospital's management to be taken to Gwagwalada as the latter admitted that it lacks the facility for Mailafia's case.

On arrival at the teaching hospital, the name of the doctor that was billed to attend Mailafia was not on duty.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Few hours to his death, Mailafia complained over his breathing problems. And after he was declared dead, calls made through one of his sons abroad to mount pressure on the chest of the deceased for resuscitation were reportedly rejected.

Part of the statement read:

“Wife of the former CBN deputy governor was asked to pay the sum of N600,000 as deposit even when it was a referral case, with accruing medical bill to be settled by the CBN. At a point, Dr. Mailafia complained over his breathing problems and pleaded with the doctors to place him on a ventilator. The doctors flatly refused.

“Even after the doctors declared Dr. Mailafia dead, foreign consultants who were brought into the matter through Dr. Mailafia’s son that is living abroad, had directed a family member, who is a medical professional, with the wife of the CBN Deputy Governor, to mount pressure on the chest of Dr. Mailafia for resuscitation and thereafter place him on a life support.

“The doctors in Gwagwalada refused all entreaties by the family members of Dr. Mailafia to follow the advice of the foreign consultants, insisting that they have already pronounced him dead. Even when the wife could feel the pulse of her husband, the doctor flatly declared there was nothing they could do since they had already pronounced him dead.”

A Daily Trust report said one of Mailafia's cousins who pleaded pleaded anonymity with journalists claimed that the politician complained of Malaria two days before his death.

Mailafia contested the 2019 presidential elections under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He recently created a storm when he alleged that a northern governor is one of the leaders of Boko Haram.

Obadiah Mailafia, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is dead. Photo: Obadiah Mailafia

Source: Facebook

Subsequently, the Department of State Services (DSS) invited the former CBN deputy governor over the allegation and grilled him for hours before letting him go.

During one of the invitation, while speaking with journalists, he said he spoke as a citizen who loves his country.

He said:

“Let me say this clearly; this has nothing to do with politics. I spoke as a citizen who loves this country and the voice of thousands of voiceless people. Muslim youths have taken me as their voice, likewise the Christian youths."

According to a source, the 64-year-old former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) died at the National Hospital Abuja, Vanguard newspaper reports.

Until his death, the former CBN deputy governor has been a social critic.

Mailafia was born on 24 December 1956 in the village of Randa in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

His father Baba Mailafia Gambo Galadima was an evangelist with the Evangelical Reformed Church of Central Nigeria (ERCC).

Former presidential candidate identifies people behind problems in the north

Amid the high level of insecurity in the northern region, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has identified the elite as those responsible for challenges in the geographical zone.

Mailafia in a Zoom conference on Sunday, August 15, explained that there is a peculiar ‘disease’ in northern Nigeria which is being perpetrated by the elites who hate the nation.

According to Mailafia, the elites want nothing but the worst for the country.

Source: Legit Newspaper