Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, a presidential aspirant of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has been reported dead.

Bamgbose is was the national coordinator of the Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG) died on Friday, September 17, after a brief illness, PM News reports.

Speaking on politician's demise, the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), described him as a strong voice of matters of good governance and human rights advocacy.

FENRA's executive director, Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, noted that Bamgbose in his lifetime never failed to hold governments to account as he contributed to critical issues of nation-building.

Nwafor stated:

“Through his intervention and actions, government relaxed many unpopular policies. He was a fine gentleman, very hardworking, a lovely husband, father and friend to all.

“His humble mien, approach and disposition endeared him to many. Throughout his stay on earth, he was truly committed to the promotion and protection of environmental, human, and democratic rights which aligned with FENRAD’s goals.

“We are indeed pained by this loss and pray that God, in this trying time, grants his family – immediate and extended – the fortitude to bear this huge loss; same we also pray for on his friends, learned colleagues and those who by this exit are pained."

Source: Legit.ng