Breaking: Army Invades Bandits Camp, Rescue Major Abducted at NDA

The major who was recently kidnapped by bandits at the Nigerian Defence Academy has regained his freedom

Major CL Datong reportedly got his freedom after the bandits were attacked in a successful operation by Nigerian troops

During the rescue operation, several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas were destroyed

Nigerians will have something to smile about amidst the insecurity in the country. This is the rescue of abducted Major CL Datong.

The military officer was some time ago abducted when bandits broke into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on August 24.

Nigerian troops have rescue Major Datong.

Source: Facebook

The news of the recue was announced on Friday night by deputy director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, Daily Trust reported.

According to him, Datong was rescued by troops in an operation that led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

He said scores of bandits were killed during the operation, particularly, in the late hours of September 17, 2021, Punch Newspaper added.

Leaked memo: Terrorists fleeing Sambisa forest to Kaduna, says DSS

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing from Sambisa forest to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, according to a leaked memo seen by The Punch newspaper.

In the memo signed by the Acting Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence and Investigation, B.O Bassey, civil defence officers were asked to be on the alert over the situation.

Nigerian Army continues robust operations against terrorists

Recall that the Nigerian Army on Thursday, September 9, stated that counterterrorism troops in the northeast have arrested a ‘high profile Boko Haram member’ and raided one of the terror group’s logistics bases in the northeast.

The bases were said to have been used for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) materials in Damboa and Gashua in Borno and Yobe states respectively.

Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the successful actions were a consequence of ‘robust operations’ by Operation Hadin Kai troops.

FG asked to reveal sponsors of terrorism

In a related development, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on the federal government to reveal the identities of the sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

The forum is made reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators recently accused of funding the terrorists in the country.

The MBF said the government has a responsibility to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

