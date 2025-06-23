Civil society groups, academics, and traditional leaders praised the Commission’s efforts in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) under Gbenga Komolafe

Experts highlighted the Commission’s role in promoting due process, fiscal openness, and civic inclusion in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector

Community leaders and students expressed optimism, citing improved engagement and renewed hope in sector governance reforms

Warri, Delta state - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has received widespread commendation from stakeholders for its efforts to entrench transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Civil society organisations, academics, traditional rulers, and students in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 23, hailed the Commission’s performance under the leadership of Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, especially in implementing key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The commendation came at a one-day stakeholder forum titled “Situation Room on Monitoring of PIA”, held in Warri, Delta state.

The event was organised by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) in partnership with Shafana Enterprises Limited.

NUPRC seen as a stabilising force

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Henry Efemona Idudje of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, described the NUPRC as “a stabilising force” in the petroleum industry, crediting the agency for implementing transparency measures outlined in the PIA.

“Under Komolafe, the Commission has taken visible steps to end the era of opaque regulation in the upstream sector.

“From transparent licensing rounds to clearer fiscal disclosures, we are seeing improvements in how the sector is managed," Idudje stated.

He emphasised that sustained transparency would attract long-term investment and reduce tensions in oil-producing regions.

Experts applaud legal compliance and civic inclusion

Also speaking at the forum, petroleum law scholar Dr Arisabor Lucky praised the Commission’s “visible commitment to due process and accountability”, noting that the PIA’s impact depends heavily on effective enforcement.

“The law is only as effective as its enforcers. What we’ve seen from the NUPRC so far, particularly with respect to host community provisions and reporting obligations, is commendable," he said.

A representative of the Nigeria Maritime University, Delta state, highlighted the importance of civil society participation, saying:

“NUPRC’s openness to civic participation and data sharing represents a major departure from the past. We urge the Commission to keep that door open.”

Forum evaluates progress on Renewed Hope agenda

Mallam Nasir Abdulquadri, Project Manager at Shafana Enterprises, said the forum aimed to assess how effectively institutions like the NUPRC were implementing the PIA, which he described as “one of the most consequential legislative interventions in Nigeria’s oil and gas history”.

He added,

“What we need now is consistency and openness. NUPRC, under Komolafe, is showing that commitment. The Commission’s reforms clearly align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.”

Abdulquadri called for stronger monitoring mechanisms and improved community feedback channels to consolidate gains.

Host communities and youths express optimism

Traditional leaders also praised the Commission’s community engagement efforts. Chief Ekeme Otuedon, a monarch from Delta state, said the regulator’s increased visits and consultations had improved community trust.

“We have seen more consultation, more visits, and better communication from the regulator in the past year. That makes a difference in how communities respond to government presence," he said.

Fejiro Oghenegivwe, a student from Delta State University, said young people were inspired by the improvements in sector governance.

“As future engineers and scientists, we are encouraged by the progress in transparency and regulatory reform. It gives us hope that merit and accountability are becoming the norm in this industry,” she said.

