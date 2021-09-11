Professor Attahiru Jega, the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), believes one way to bring about the desired change in Nigeria is to get into politics and possibly join the 2023 presidential race.

Jega is coming on the platform of the Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) alongside other top social commentators like Pat Utomi and Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River.

The former INEC boss is of the opinion that breaking down the established 36 states system, and reconfiguring the states into the pre-1966 six geo-political regions, or even into the 12 states of the 1976/77 era is one of the most reasonable ways to drive rapid development across the country.

During the inaugural caucus conference of the RNP in Abuja on Monday, September 20, Jega noted that the current agitation for the creation of more states is an offshoot of marginalisation in some regions.

In his suggestion, the northerner advocated that the scrapping of states, at least 24 of them, will be realisable and beneficial.

Daily Trust quotes him as saying:

“Splitting the current 36 states into 42 is at worst an unrealistic, romantic, pipe-dream; and at best easier said than done, indeed virtually impossible to do.

“The social and political costs of such an undertaking would by far outweigh the benefits. The more states created, the more their economic viability is threatened; and the newer ‘majorities’ and ‘minorities’ emerge, with fresh demands by the ‘new minorities’ for their own states."

If the RNP pushes through with its vision for Nigeria, below is a list of states that might cease to exist from 2023.

Meanwhile, Jega said the devolution of power was the only way out of bad governance in Nigeria.

Jega made this suggestion on Wednesday, August 6, in a lecture at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he noted that there must be equitable redistribution of power and resources from the centre to the state and local governments.

The former INEC boss is certain that if this proposed policy is strictly implemented, the needs and aspirations of Nigerians will be met and achieved.

