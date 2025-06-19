Iran’s Guardian Council warned the United States that any support for Israel in the ongoing conflict would trigger a harsh response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would pay a “very heavy price” for the missile strike that killed civilians

The United Nations condemned the growing civilian toll in the Iran-Israel conflict, while Iran arrested 24 people accused of spying for Israel

A powerful Iranian body has warned the United States (US) that any move to support Israel in the ongoing conflict would be met with a strong and painful reaction.

Disclosing this in a broadcast on state television on Thursday, June 19, Iran’s Guardian Council said:

Middle East War: Powerful Iranian Ally Sends Warning to US: "If They Make a Mistake"

"The criminal American government and its stupid president must know for sure that if they make a mistake and take action against Islamic Iran, they will face a harsh response from the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Hospital strike: Netanyahu warns Iran of heavy consequences

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also responded firmly to the recent attacks, vowing that Iran would "pay a very heavy price" for the killing of Israeli civilians.

During a visit to the site of a missile strike in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said:

“Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children.”

Explosions shake Tehran as Israel strikes again

For the second day in a row, explosions rocked Tehran following Israeli airstrikes.

Israel claims to have taken full control of the skies over the Iranian capital.

Legit.ng reports that the conflict, now in its seventh day, has resulted in at least 639 deaths and over 1,300 injuries in Iran, according to a local rights group.

Although Iran launched a limited missile response, no casualties were reported. Streets in Tehran are largely empty, and many residents are fleeing the city.

Former US President Donald Trump has not confirmed whether the United States would enter the war, saying only, “I may do it, I may not do it.”

Israel lifts missile alert after Iranian launch

Israel’s army briefly ordered people in the north to stay in shelters after detecting incoming Iranian missiles on Thursday afternoon.

However, around 20 minutes later, the army lifted the alert, allowing citizens to leave shelters as the threat appeared to have passed.

UN condemns civilian suffering in Iran-Israel conflict

The United Nations has expressed shock at the way civilians are being harmed in the escalating conflict.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said:

“It is appalling to see how civilians are treated as collateral damage in the conduct of hostilities. Threats and inflammatory rhetoric by senior officials on both sides suggest a worrying intention to inflict harm on civilians.”

He called for all sides to exercise maximum restraint.

Iran arrests 24 people over spying for Israel

Iranian police announced on Thursday that 24 people had been arrested for allegedly spying for Israel and trying to damage the country’s image.

According to Tasnim news agency, West Tehran police chief Kiumars Azizi said the suspects were involved in both online and offline efforts to disturb public opinion and harm the reputation of the Islamic Republic.

