What started as playful banter between Nigerian comedy heavyweights, Sabinus and Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Nasboi, quickly turned into a fierce online battle, and fans can't get enough of the drama.

It all began when Sabinus took to his page on X (formerly Twitter) to issue a not-so-subtle warning:

“Nasboi Nasboi Nasboi Avoid Me O No Start Beef Wey You NO Fit Finish ”

Fans can't get enough of Nasboi, Sabinus' fierce battle.

Source: Instagram

The comment, which many assumed was a joke, quickly escalated when Nasboi, known for his comic impersonations and budding music career, clapped back with venom.

He wrote:

“Tag me na @Sabinus1_ you dey fear? Comedian but all your jokes end in sorrows"

That line alone sent social media into a frenzy, but the real punches were just warming up.

Sabinus fired another shot, saying:

“If you good for comedy, why you run go do music @iamnasboi”

Nasboi, clearly not in the mood to let things slide, replied:

“Do music if you fit na @Sabinus1_ Low budget CP.”

If fans thought that would be the last of it, they were wrong. Sabinus took things a step further, announcing:

“Watch out for my music @iamnasboi watch out!! NEXT WEEK ”

But Nasboi, who recently survived a car accident, wasn't done. He delivered a final blow that had many netizens hollering:

“Lmao! Weyre say m wan drop music, @Sabinus1_ you go still cry for the end… Make we bet 1 million, na outro and intro you go do.”

Netizens react to Sabinus, Nasboi fight:

The back-and-forth has sparked wild reactions from fans across Nigeria. While some are hoping it’s all fun and games, others believe this could be the start of a full-blown comedy-to-music rivalry.

@Jaybreeze wrote:

“Na intro and outro get me Nasboi wicked ooo. Sabinus better deliver fire or avoid this fight.”

@Mide_kingx shared:

“If Sabinus really drops a song next week, I go stream am die. This beef too hot to ignore.”

@AdaObi247 commented:

“Low Budget CP vs Failed Wizkid. Make dem just drop diss track make we hear lyrics abeg.”

@TheRealTito wrote:

“N1m bet over music? Na this kind gbas gbos we need online. Comedy war turn music war.”

Nasboi shaded Sabinus' comedy style and dared him to drop a song.

Source: Instagram

Nasboi begins kneeling tour to get a Davido feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasboi has expressed his desire to work with Afrobeats star David Adeleke on a new song project.

Nasboi, known for hit songs like Small Money and Umbrella, among others, shared how he intended to gain Davido's attention for the new song.

The skit maker, who made it to the limelight in 2019 when he started mimicking Davido in his skits, disclosed he would kneel in front of government houses across the 36 states in Nigeria for 36 days to get a verse from Davido.

