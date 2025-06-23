Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi sent football fans buzzing as they arrived at the Troost-Ekong Foundation charity game in style

The Super Eagles stars flaunted their respective Lamborghini Urus when they showed up to support the national team captain

The pair had lavished cash on the exotic cars during their respective birthdays in the latter part of 2024

Nigerian internationals Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi sent football fans buzzing with their Lamborghinis at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The pair arrived at the Troost-Ekong Foundation charity match in their exotic rides, leaving spectators in awe.

Popular journalist Sulaiman Adebayo shared the photo of the posh cars on his @PoojaMedia X handle after the event.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray gestures during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kayserispor on May 18, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

It's practically the same model, with Osimhen boasting of the lemon-green colour, while Ndidi preferred the grey one.

In December, Osimhen gifting himself a Lamborghini Urus SE, a hybrid SUV, in celebration of his 26th birthday.

It was gathered that he purchased the ride for approximately N369 million ($237,848–$269,885).

The Super Eagles striker had flaunted the supercar on social media, as ex-international Obafemi Martins was seen praying on the ride.

The Urus, which boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, is said to be a perfect fit for the player's dynamic style.

Also, Wilfred Ndidi marked a personal milestone in late 2024 by purchasing a Lamborghini Urus, valued at approximately N350 million ($225,000–$255,000).

The Leicester City midfielder acquired the luxury SUV around his 28th birthday, even though the exact purchase details remain unconfirmed.

As he parked his ride beside that of international teammate Victor Osimhen, fans have continued to laud the stars.

Meanwhile, the Troost-Ekong foundation, established by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, hosted a match filled with excitement and unity.

Big names like Obafemi Martins, Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Tolu Arokodare ODUMODUBLVCK, AY Comedian and many others participated in the event.

Boniface nets cheeky goal

Meanwhile, amidst all the glamour, Boniface’s cheeky penalty that humiliated Nigeria's No.1 goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was one moment that stood out and sent fans into a frenzy.

Ahmed Musa was brought down in the danger area by the goalkeeper, and the centre referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Wilfred Ndidi of Nigeria during the The Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo by Visionhaus.

Boniface, fresh off a decent season with Bayer Leverkusen, stepped up to take the spot-kick.

As he approached the ball with his right foot, fans expected a powerful finish, but the forward had other ideas as he tucked home with a cheeky effort.

When Obafemi Martins acquired expedition yacht

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins splashed the cash on a luxurious Iguana 31 Expedition yacht worth $460,000 in 2016.

The yacht, worth around N176 million at the time, reflected that the former Inter Milan striker remained one of the wealthiest Nigerian football stars.

That year, he was reported to have a net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and he does not stop at anything to live a luxurious life.

