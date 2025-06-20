Air India cabin crew member, Aparna Mahadik, was aboard the ill-fated Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad’s airport, India

A senior cabin crew member of Air India, Aparna Mahadik, was aboard the Air India plane when it crashed into a medical college.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025.

The daughter of a senior cabin crew member of Air India, Aparna Mahadik, releases her mother's last words before the plane crash.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by NDTV, Aparna’s young daughter shared the last words her mother told her.

Air India cabin crew member’s last words surface

Following the crash, Aparna’s family struggled to come to terms with the loss and remained in disbelief.

Aparna's young daughter, who had not been briefed about the full details of the incident, shared the last words of her mother.

The girl said:

“Mom said she'll be back.”

While the girl continued to dial her mother’s phone and hope for a response, her father went to the Ahmedabad hospital to submit DNA samples to identify his wife’s remains and other official formalities.

Aparna's sister-in-law, Aditi Tatkare, said the family had decided not to break the news to the child until the DNA results were confirmed.

The woman said:

“It's heartbreaking. Aparna was a strong, loving woman who balanced work and family with dedication. Just days ago, all the siblings reunited after years, even celebrating a niece's birthday. In a moment, everything turned upside down.

A senior cabin crew member of Air India, Aparna Mahadik, was aboard the Air India plane when it crashed into a medical college.

Tatkare spoke about Aparna's journey, sharing how she was raised by a single mother and was on the verge of getting a promotion.

She added:

“Even our Labrador hasn't been the same since the crash. She was the soul of the household."

Another cabin crew member who died was an airhostess, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, who called her family hours before she died in the deadly plane crash.

Her father shared her last conversation with her sister and details about her job at Air India. The 21-year-old air hostess had called her family hours before the crash, and her father shared what she said.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

