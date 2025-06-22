A 2012 prophecy by late Nigerian preacher TB Joshua about a looming conflict between Israel and Iran has resurfaced in the wake of recent tensions in 2025

The televangelist warned of a grave confrontation if prayers for peace ceased between the two nations

His message has drawn renewed attention as the geopolitical climate echoes his decade-old prediction

A prophetic message delivered by the late Nigerian televangelist, Prophet TB Joshua, in 2012 has resurfaced in the wake of rising tensions between Israel and Iran in 2025.

In a sermon delivered over a decade ago, TB Joshua, founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), had issued a warning of a looming confrontation between the two nations.

His words have regained widespread attention following recent developments in the Middle East.

Israel-Iran conflict prophecy sparks reflection

As global concerns mount over the escalation between Israel and Iran, many are revisiting the preacher’s widely documented prophecy.

In his 2012 sermon, the late prophet cautioned of a brewing tension that could spiral into full-blown war.

In his words, TB Joshua said:

“Pray for the nation Iran. I am seeing a tension between Iran and Israel. A tension of I want to fight. You want to fight. If that should happen, it will be very serious than any other you have ever witnessed. But we should not stop praying. Because a break in prayer, war will start.”

The resurfacing of this message has sparked conversations both within religious circles and the broader public, with some describing the statement as a sobering call for peace and vigilance.

Though TB Joshua passed away in 2021, his teachings and prophecies continue to generate discourse, particularly during periods of heightened global unrest.

