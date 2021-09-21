Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Premium Times reported that the president forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

President Buhari appoints a secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

President Buhari's request was contained in a letter dated Friday, September 17, and read out by the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday, September 21, The Nation also stated.

In the letter, the president explained that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provision of Section 2(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

He urged the Senate to confirm the nominees in the “usual expeditious manner.”

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, also confirmed the president's nominations in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Below is the list of the nominees and the states they came from:

George Abang Ekpungu - Secretary (Cross River state) Lukman Muhammed - (Edo state) Anumba Adaeze - (Enugu state) Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina - (Kwara state) Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad - (Yobe state)

Buhari appoints Ararume, others to board of NNPC Limited

In another related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been appointed as the chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) after President Buhari-led federal government approved the incorporation of the organisation.

The incorporation of the NNPC is in line with section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which requires the minister of petroleum resources to cause for the incorporation of the company in six months of commencement of the PIA.

Mele Kolo Kyari, the group managing director of the NNPC is the chief executive officer of the board while Umar I. Ajiya was appointed as its chief financial officer.

Buhari’s appointments: Presidency speaks on alleged favouritism

Meanwhile, following the controversy that has trailed various appointments made by President Buhari, the presidency recently cleared the air, saying the positions were not in the favour of northerners as alleged.

The presidency was reacting to the fears expressed in some quarters that Buhari's appointments are skewed to favour the north.

However, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, refuted the claims during an appearance on AriseTV. He said many Nigerians have a wrong perception about the appointments made by the Buhari-led administration.

