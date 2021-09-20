A chieftain of the Rivers state APC has resigned from his position in a letter dated Sunday, September 19

Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, who is the state's publicity secretary, said his decision was strictly personal

Nwuke's resignation is coming a few days after Imo state publicity secretary defected from to the ruling party

Rivers - Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has resigned from his position.

Nwuke, breaking his silence on why he quit being the APC Rivers state publicity secretary said the decision to quit was strictly personal, The Nation reports.

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state, Ogbonna Nwuke, has resigned his position. Photo credit: APC Rivers State

In a letter dated Sunday, September 19, and forwarded to the leadership of the party, Nwuke expressed gratitude to the APC and his colleagues for their confidence to speak on behalf of the party.

The Punch also confirmiming the report revealed Nwuke believes his assignment as the party spokesperson is done as it was time to concentrate on other things of great interest.

According to him , he did everything to deliver on the mandate that he was given. He said:

“We believe that our assignment here has been done. We came at a time of great internal strife, when there was a strong need to effectively connect with the party’s many audiences."

