It's lamentation galore for the Northern Elders Forum over its support for the present administration in 2015

The spokesman of the forum say the president has disappointed so many people who had high hopes over his emergence

The forum has been very critical of the president in recent times after security issues escalated in northern Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Elders Forum has said that it regretted that it got rid of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 elections to vote in President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group expressed disappointment that Buhari has let down millions of Nigerians who trusted in his leadership prior to the poll six years ago.

Baba-Ahmed says the decision to support Buhari in 2015 is regrettable.

Source: Facebook

NEF, therefore, said that the next president of Nigeria should be one who would act in the “opposite direction” of Buhari.

Its spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the statement on Tuesday, September 21 when he featured on a programme aired on Arise TV.

His words:

“We raised huge expectations, we told people, ‘Get rid of Jonathan, put Buhari there, he would fix corruption, he would fix insecurity, he would fix the economy,' look at where we are now.

“How can anybody say they are happy with the record of President Buhari, even the people very close to him would tell you that they wished he could have done much better and he could have done much better and he hasn’t.

“So, what we need to do now is to get ready to elect another president who would go in the opposite direction, a president who has a vision and a clear idea of what governance involves rather than just being a president.”

Meanwhile, Sahara Reporters reports that Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has said the Buhari-led government refused to support him regarding the payment of the arrears of salaries and gratuity across the state.

He further revealed that the N28billion received from the federal government was not enough to cater to the accumulated shortfalls of N70billion by his administration and the previous ones compared to the amount given to other states government.

According to the governor, the decision not to support him is because of his constant criticisms of the Buhari administration.

Northern ruling class accused of trying to foist Jonathan on Nigerians

Legit.ng had earlier reported that an unnamed All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has claimed that the northern oligarchy wants ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to replace President Buhari in 2023 because the Bayelsa-born politician can only serve four years in power if he returns.

Jonathan, 63, held away as Nigeria's leader from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his then-boss, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office.

His words:

“They have perfected arrangements to ensure that one of them becomes Jonathan’s vice preparatory to taking over from him if he finishes his remaining term. This move is purely a northern affair and they are not relenting about it regardless of the effect it will have on the party.”

Source: Legit