The rumours circulating that former president Goodluck Jonathan is preparing to join the APC is still a trending topic

The Bayelsa-born politician has not spoken on the rumours publicly since it became a major topic in the polity

There are claims from some APC sources that Jonathan is preferred because he can't serve more than four years in office

FCT, Abuja - An unnamed All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has claimed that the northern oligarchy wants ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 because the Bayelsa-born politician can only serve four years in power if he returns.

Jonathan, 63, held away as Nigeria's leader from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his then-boss, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office.

The APC chieftain claimed that northern oligarchs wants Jonathan to replace Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

There have been rumours that some APC chieftains are wooing the former president to join the ruling party and contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking on the issue, an APC chieftain who spoke to Daily Sun newspaper on the condition of anonymity, said:

“Some top members of APC majorly of northern extraction actually started the move to lure Jonathan into the party based on their selfish reasons and I can confirm to you that they have really gone very far into the deal.

“Part of the plot to settle for him is that the odd will favour them since he has only a term to serve.

“They have perfected arrangements to ensure that one of them becomes Jonathan’s vice preparatory to taking over from him if he finishes his remaining term. This move is purely a northern affair and they are not relenting about it regardless of the effect it will have on the party.

“Those opting for him forgot that Jonathan’s return has a constitutional lacuna where a section has a proviso that he cannot be sworn in as president for more than two times.

“If APC issues Jonathan presidential ticket, the party is running a big risk due to that lacuna unless there is an amendment of the constitution at the National Assembly.”

PDP official statement on Jonathan's rumoured defection

The PDP had earlier announced that it has not received any official confirmation regarding ex-President Jonathan's defection rumour.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP spokesman, said the former president has not informed the party of any defection plan.

Ologbondiyan admitted that the defection rumour was in circulation but reiterated that the party has not received any official confirmation.

