Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the rumored entrant of former President Goodluck Jonathan has begun to spark conversations

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state in his opinion thinks it will be difficult for the ruling party APC to pitch Jonathan to Nigerians

Umahi says it will be difficult to hand the former president the presidential ticket of the party ahead of 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi has given his submissions about a possible candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Daily Trust reported.

Umahi who spoke to newsmen at the statehouse in Abuja on Tuesday, May 10 stated that it will be difficult to pitch the former president to Nigerians.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been rumored to have picked up the APC nomination forms but he has since denied it. Photo Credit: (Goodluck Jonathan)

While expressing his worries, Umahi stated that handing Jonathan the ticket as the candidate for the ruling party in the 2023 presidential elections will be difficult.

He likened a possible entrant of Jonathan into the presidential race under the umbrella of the APC to a material for the Guinness Book of Records.

2023: I'm not certain if Jonathan has joined APC - Gov Umahi

Umahi when asked if Jonathan was already a member of the ruling party stated that he cannot guarantee the authenticity of such report at present.

He said:

“Good intention that we don’t forget people who have helped us, but on the question of joining, I may not say much about that because I’ve seen a lot of write ups, denials, but if he decides to join and to run, it will, for me, become one of the wonders in this century.

“The reason is that if you go and see the campaign programmes of APC and you now ask President Jonathan to come and run, I don’t know what will be our campaign promises and what will be the stories we’ll be telling Nigerians.”

As gathered by Legit.ng, Umahi was at the statehouse in Abuja to pay a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in show of appreciation for his two-day visit to Ebonyi last week presenting the president with a “thank you” letter from South East leaders.

Jonathan has dumped PDP for APC, says President Buhari's aide

In another related development, President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, claimed ex-President Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC.

Ahmad said this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday night, May 9.

"So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he wrote.

We will force Jonathan if he refuses to accept APC presidential forms bought for him - Fulani group

Meanwhile, the Fulani group which purchased the APC's presidential forms for former President Jonathan has vowed to take every measure to ensure he accepts it.

The group made the statement after Jonathan publicly rejected the form, saying his consent was not sought by the group.

The Secretary of the Fulani Group, Usman Mohammed, vowed that Jonathan won’t leave the country without accepting the forms.

