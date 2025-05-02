A young lady has taken to social media to show people her experience after ordering a ride for a trip

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's video as people shared what they would have done if in her shoes

Some internet users said they would have entered the ride on seeing the creature, and expressed their love for such animals

A lady, @barbieluxebeauty, has sent social media users into a frenzy over her experience with a ride she ordered.

The lady, who appears to reside in Ghana, said she had ordered a ride and when the driver showed up, she saw something unexpected.

What lady saw in car

When the driver pulled up, the lady was blown away to see a cat seated above the driver's steering wheel area.

It is unclear if she later entered the ride as the video ended with no detail about that.

Reacting to the video, some people said they would not have ventured into the car on seeing a cat in it.

Others argued that it was not an issue and expressed their love for cats, while commending the driver for having one. At the time of this report, the lady's video has garnered over 114k views.

Watch her video below:

People react to video of lady's ride

I am Lebene 💓🍓💖🥰 said:

"Ayigbeni car 🚗 😭 run 🏃‍♀️ooh."

ᥫ᭡ 𝒞𝒽𝑒𝓁𝓈𝑒𝒶 ᥫ᭡ said:

"I would have been in that driver’s seat."

B said:

"God forbid a driver brings his pet to work."

BB_Safoah said:

"I’ll sit inside and play with the cat sef."

Emefa said:

"Is Ewe peoples car please just take your seat and put on your seat belt."

kira_ceylius sad:

"It’s just a pet…cats are the most adorable."

ℛ𝒾𝓇𝒾🤍 said:

"And you sat in the car eii madam."

Ace of spades said:

"I will sit in the car and even put the cat on my lap😂😂. The way I love cats."

Fai Za🦋 said:

"Did you sit in the car?? Please answer me."

HighestQueen 👑 Khelly☮️❤️☮️ said:

"Awww such a cute kitty."

