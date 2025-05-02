The federal government has approved a dual certification programme allowing federal colleges of education to award both NCE and bachelor's degrees

The new system, set to begin in September 2025, is backed by legislation signed by President Tinubu and aims to improve teacher quality and employability

Colleges are restructuring curricula and training staff to support the rollout, with collaboration from NUC, NCCE, and JAMB to ensure smooth implementation

Federal Colleges of Education across Nigeria will begin awarding both the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and bachelor's degrees in education from September 2025, following the federal government's approval of a dual certification system aimed at reshaping the country’s teacher training landscape.

The move was confirmed by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who disclosed that the policy is rooted in a revised Act approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Colleges of education can now begin awarding bachelor's degrees. Image: FB/PBAT

Source: Facebook

The legislation empowers the institutions to operate as degree-awarding bodies while retaining their traditional NCE programmes.

Move made to ensure quality education

According to Alausa, the policy forms part of a broader education sector reform focused on enhancing the quality of teaching and improving graduate employability.

“As part of our objective to enhance teacher training and improve education as a whole, we are moving forward with the revised Act governing our Federal Colleges of Education,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry has begun consultations with key education bodies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure the smooth rollout of the initiative.

In preparation for the 2025 launch, federal colleges are undergoing structural changes including curriculum upgrades, staff training, and administrative reforms to accommodate the expanded academic responsibilities.

Minister highlights virtues of teaching profession

The new model is expected to produce graduates with dual credentials, offering them greater leverage in both local and international job markets.

Education minister says move is meant to close skills gap and improve education quality in Nigeria. Image credit: Dr Tunji Alausa

Source: Twitter

“This integrated approach is crucial for closing the skills gap and positioning the teaching profession as a competitive and respected career path,” the minister said.

Dr Alausa also emphasised the importance of shifting perceptions about teaching, describing educators as the cornerstone of national development.

“Teaching is a valuable profession; without teachers and educators, societies would not be what they are today. They are integral to nation-building and the transformation of this great country,” he stated.

The dual certification scheme is expected to boost professional standards in education and mark a significant step toward aligning Nigeria’s teacher education system with international standards.

