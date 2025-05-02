The former minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, has urged Senator Godswill Akpabio, to stop hiding behind known blackmailers

Abdullahi said the Senate President should be courageous and defend himself against the sexual harassment levelled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

According to Abdullahi, Dr Sandra Duru also known as Professor Mgbake contradicted herself while accusing Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has been urged to address the sexual harassment alleged against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and others.

The former minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, said Akpabio should stop relying on hired blackmailers and image launderers to deflect public scrutiny.

Akpabio told to stand defend himself against Natasha's sexual harassment allegation. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Twitter

“Rather than defend himself with honour, Akpabio has chosen to hide behind people whose public records are smeared with controversy and criminal allegations,”

Abdullahi stated this while reacting to the recent involvement of U.S-based activist Dr Sandra Duru also known as Professor Mgbake.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Abdullahi said Professor Mgbake contradicted herself by revealing Akpabio’s private phone number during her media attacks.

He argued that the action exposes Professor Mgbeke who denied any link to the Senate President.

The politician described her role in the ongoing media campaign as a calculated effort to distract from the real issues and shield Akpabio from accountability.

Abdullahi alleged that Professor Mgbake has a known track record of dubious conduct.

He expressed concern over Akpabio’s reliance on such an individual to defend him in the court of public opinion.

Abdullahi alleged that Professor Mgbake has been exposed in multiple publications for alleged fraudulent and criminal activities.

He stated that it was both disgraceful and cowardly for Akpabio to associate with individuals of such questionable reputations in a bid to discredit genuine complainants and distract from a matter of national importance.

“It is unfortunate that a matter as sensitive and serious as sexual harassment is being reduced to a media circus involving paid agents and individuals who themselves lack public trust,”

He urged Senator Akpabio to face the allegations with courage and stop funding smear campaigns aimed at undermining the voices of his accusers.

“This is about integrity and accountability. No Nigerian—no matter how highly placed—should be above scrutiny. The Senate President must rise to the occasion and prove his innocence through facts, not hired propaganda,”

Natasha of bribing activist to accuse Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that U.S-based activist Professor Mgbeke submitted alleged phone records with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for forensic analysis.

Duru, in a live Facebook session, accused Natasha of offering her N200 million to implicate Senate President Godswill Akpabio in an organ harvesting and murder scandal.

She called on international security agencies and the Nigerian Police to investigate Natasha’s alleged claims regarding the murder of a young girl named Umoren and noted the senator is bent on destroying men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng