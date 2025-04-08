The Nigerian government serviced debts of about 13.12 trillion in 2024, representing a 68% increase from N7.8 trillion in 2023

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) shows that debt servicing costs in 2024 exceeded the allocation of N12.3 trillion in 2024

The Nigerian government earmarked N16 trillion for debt servicing, showing its expectation for continued debt-related expenses

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

According to reports, domestic debt service cost for the year under review stood at N5.97 trillion, representing a 14.15% increase from N5.23 trillion in 2023.

The increase is due to higher interest rates and rising domestic borrowing.

Tinubu's government raises the bar in debt servicing costs in 2024 Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

FG debt servicing cost increases

Nigeria spent about $4.66 billion on external debt servicing, an increase of 167% from N2.57 trillion recorded in the previous year.

The increase in debt servicing costs is due to increasing global interest rates and the naira depreciation, which made dollar loans more expensive.

An analysis of the data shows that domestic debt continues to account for a major part of Nigeria’s debt-servicing expenses, despite the increase in external debt servicing.

Nigeria’s debt service last year increased by 36.27% to about N5.97 trillion, relative to N4.38 trillion in 2023.

The increase is about N1.59 trillion, showing the growing debt service burden on Nigeria.

DMO data shows that most of the domestic debt service last year was due to the Federal Government Bond, which accounted for N4.69 trillion, a 78.59% increase.

That represents an increase from N3.66 trillion, showing a rise of N1.03 trillion or 28.2%.

FG's domestic debt rises

FGN Bonds' dominance in the domestic debt service profile shows the government’s reliance on long-term debt financing for its budgets.

This marks an increase from N3.66 tn in 2023, indicating a rise of about N1.03 tn or 28.2 per cent.

Nigeria’s Treasury bills contributed about N747.15 billion to the total domestic debt service last year, relative to N326.12 billion in 2023.

The figure represents a 129% increase, showing a rise in the interest burden from short-term borrowing instruments.

Top sources of domestic debt

Other contributions to domestic debt services include the Federal Government Savings Bonds on FGN Sukuk Bonds, which saw interest payments of N6.38 billion and rentals of N158.43 billion.

Punch reports that FGN Green Bonds recorded a debt service of N2.18 billion, the same as in 2024.

Promissory note principal repayments rose to N265.86 billion in 2024, relative to N277.16 billion in 2023.

The amount represents a slight decline of 4.08%, showing a reduction in promissory notes.

External debt servicing grows

Further findings showed that Nigeria’s external dent service for last year increased to $4.66 trillion relative to $3.50 billion in 2023.

The amount represents a yearly increase of about 33% of $1.16 billion.

DMO data shows that most of the external debt service for last year was paid to commercial creditors with $1.47 billion.

They include Eurobonds at $1.15 billion and multilateral creditors at $2.62 billion.

Top sources of FG’s external borrowing

The largest part in the category was paid to the International Monetary Fund, which got $1.63 billion, representing about 62.2% of the entire multilateral debt service.

World Bank’s International Development Association (IDB) received $663.23 million in debt servicing.

Others include the African Development Bank and the International Bank for Reconstruction of the World Bank.

Bilateral creditors were the third-largest group, receiving $570.67 million in debt service.

The Exim Bank of China received the most money in the Bilateral creditors group, with $362.60 million, 63.5% of the debt payments.

Others include Agence Française de Développement with $66.45 million and Germany at $35.91 million.

